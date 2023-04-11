Arsenal may need to sign two midfielders this summer, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of names, and Jones thinks Mikel Arteta could be forced to sign a couple of them amid fears that his side wouldn't be able to cope if they lost Thomas Partey for an extended period of time.

Arsenal transfer news

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt's Djibril Sow in the next transfer window. However, the 26-year-old is not the only midfielder they're thought to be keen on.

As per Football Insider, the north London club have also been looking at Southampton star Romeo Lavia, though they could face competition from a few of their Premier League rivals for his signature.

Declan Rice, however, appears to be their number one midfield target this summer.

Earlier this month, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that it's now very likely that the West Ham captain ends up at the Emirates.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal and the summer transfer window?

Jones thinks there could be a need for Arsenal to sign a couple of midfielders ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "There's an obvious need for at least one midfielder, but there's possibly a need for two with Champions League football on the table and ongoing fears, too, about how they might cope if Thomas Partey was suddenly missing from the side."

Would Arsenal be able to cope without Thomas Partey?

They could struggle to replicate the kind of form they've shown this season in the next campaign if they lose Partey for a long time.

He's been so crucial for them, so they could probably do with bringing in someone else who can do a similar job to him.

According to WhoScored, Partey is actually making the most tackles per league game in Arsenal's squad right now, recording an average of 2.3. He's also on top for interceptions made per match, registering an average of one this term.

With Champions League football set to return to the Emirates next season and Partey's influence monumental, it's no surprise Arsenal are looking at other midfielders.

Simply put, they need at least one adequate alternative to the former Atletico Madrid man, who cost them £45m back in 2020, as reported by BBC Sport.

Acquire that and strengthen their squad in other areas, and Arsenal should have another strong campaign next term.