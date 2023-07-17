Arsenal and Arthur Okonkwo's people have had a "very honest" conversation, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper could be set for an Emirates exit this summer as his contract continues to run down.

Arsenal transfer news — Arthur Okonkwo

Romano recently reported that Okonkwo will be allowed to leave the Gunners during this window.

According to the transfer expert, the Arsenal academy product is attracting interest from clubs in England and across Europe, so he could have options if he does decide to depart north London.

He spent last season out on loan at Crewe Alexandra before joining SK Sturm Graz on another short-term deal.

With Aaron Ramsdale currently Mikel Arteta's No.1, Okonkwo is going to find it difficult to pick up minutes at the Emirates this upcoming campaign, so a switch elsewhere looks to be in his best interest.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arthur Okonkwo and Arsenal?

Romano says Okonkwo's agents have spoken to Arsenal and a permanent transfer is now an option that is on the table.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, the journalist said: "The goalkeeper, there's now a possibility he leaves on a permanent transfer. His agents had a conversation with Arsenal and they were very honest. At the moment, it looks difficult for the player to be an Arsenal player in the future."

Who else could Arsenal sell this summer?

Okonkwo is not the only Arsenal player who could leave north London before the transfer window closes.

Earlier this month, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace, Inter Milan and several other clubs were all looking at Folarin Balogun. Arteta currently has Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz who can all play up front, so the USA international may need to find a new club for the sake of his career.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, who spent the second half of the 2022/23 season at Palace, could also be on his way out of Arsenal. Speaking recently to former South Korean footballer Wonhee Hyung on his YouTube channel about his future, the midfielder said: "I don't know. I will try to go somewhere I will play. That's the most important thing, to have some games and play game after game."

Like Lokonga, Nicolas Pepe spent some time away from north London last term as well, so he probably does not have a future under Arteta either.

Arsenal have spent big this summer, bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. It means, following the departure of Granit Xhaka, that there are likely to be more sales as the Gunners look to make some money back.

With that in mind, it would come as no surprise to see the likes of Balogun and Pepe be moved on before the transfer market slams shut in September.

From the perspective of those fringe players, they probably want regular game time as well, so leaving the Emirates could be what is best for everyone here.