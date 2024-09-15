Key Takeaways Gabriel Magalhaes was the standout performer as Arsenal emerged victorious against Tottenham.

The central defender was key as the Gunners sealed a narrow success in the north London derby.

William Saliba is often given the majority of the praise, but his Brazilian teammate deserves recognition for his efforts.

Arsenal continued their strong start to the 2024/25 Premier League season with a narrow victory against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Gabriel Magalhaes towered above the Spurs defence to hand a depleted Gunners side the three points in the second half.

The Brazil international is often overlooked when the conversation around the best centre-back in the Premier League comes up. This is largely due to the imperious William Saliba, whom Gabriel partners at the heart of the Arsenal backline. While it's true that the French Rolls-Royce is one of - if not the - best defender on the planet, it doesn't mean his partner in crime should be diminished in any way.

Since arriving in north London in September 2020, he has gone from strength to strength and become one of the very best in his role. Lacking the lightning speed of his defensive colleague, Gabriel's aggression is almost unmatched in English football, as he would look extremely comfortable being thrown into the physical deep end of the division once was.

Gabriel's Game vs Spurs in Numbers

The defender was named Man of the Match

Not only was the £100,000-per-week star awarded the Man of the Match award by Sky Sports' Gary Neville, but Gabriel's performance stood out in the post-match statistics. He made two tackles and one interception as the Gunners found their backs against the wall at times in the home of their biggest foes.

Gabriel and Saliba form a rather unflappable partnership at the back, with the strong foundation the duo provide playing a large part in the club's rise back to the top of the English game. The former completed the joint-most clearances in the match (7) along with Spurs ace Micky van de Ven.

The absence of Declan Rice in front of the defensive line was a concern for many supporters heading into the crunch fixture. However, those fears were put to rest with a stunning display of rearguard action from the Brazilian stalwart, who blocked two shots.

One area of his game that could still require some fine-tuning is his ability in possession of the ball. Gabriel made only 26 passes as his team struggled to get on the ball and play the free-flowing brand of football fans have become accustomed to. He also only completed 76.9% of his attempted passes.

Gabriel Statistics vs Tottenham Statistic Number Total Tackles 2 Interceptions 1 Clearances 7 Blocked Shots 2 Passes 26 Pass Accuracy 76.9%

Gabriel Deserves Recognition

His partner often receives all the plaudits

Of the dynamic duo, it's almost always Saliba who is lauded by fans and pundits alike. However, without Gabriel by his side, it's unlikely the Frenchman would have as solid a defensive record as he already does. The pair have played a significant part in Arsenal's resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

Having spent the best part of two decades without putting up so much as a meaningful title race in the English top flight, the north London outfit have been in the reckoning for the past two campaigns. Coincidentally, that rise to become strong contenders at the top of the table began when Gabriel and Saliba first formed their formidable partnership.

Arteta's side are hoping to be in contention again this season in their bid to deny Manchester City from achieving the unfathomable feat of lifting the Premier League trophy in five consecutive campaigns.

What Next For Arsenal and Gabriel

A huge month lies ahead

Next on the agenda for the London-based club are two vital fixtures in different competitions. A trip to Serie A outfit Atalanta in midweek will be followed by a huge encounter with title rivals Man City next Sunday. The return of Champions League football means the football calendar will only get increasingly congested in the coming weeks and months.

Gabriel will be called upon in the majority of the Gunners' games, especially with Riccardo Calafiori currently missing after suffering a bizarre injury on international duty. The left-footed Italian was brought in to provide competition on Gabriel's side of the centre-back partnership, as well as providing quality in depth at left-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel has featured in 39 of Arsenal's last 41 Premier League matches since the start of the 2023/24 season.

There were suggestions that the former Lille defender was set to lose his place in Arteta's first-choice starting XI at the start of the 2023/24 season. However, he fought his way back into the team and played a pivotal role in the strongest title challenge the club have put in for 20 years.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-09-24.