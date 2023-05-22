Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard signing a new contract would be a "huge boost" at the Emirates, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners are reportedly ready to open talks with the 24-year-old over a fresh deal, and Jones thinks he has every right to demand top dollar after the season he's had.

Arsenal contract news — Martin Ødegaard

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal want to start discussions with Ødegaard about a contract extension.

The same outlet also states that his team-mate Bukayo Saka is expected to sign a new long-term deal.

Aaron Ramsdale recently put pen to paper on fresh terms, so the north London club look to be keen on securing the futures of all of their key players.

They signed Ødegaard from Real Madrid permanently in a £30m deal almost two years ago, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Martin Ødegaard and Arsenal?

Jones thinks it would be great if Arsenal can get a new contract for Ødegaard sorted quickly, though he believes his wage demands could complicate things.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't know how close we actually are. It'd be a massive boost if they could get it done quickly obviously, being one of the stars of the season.

"I think it's slightly complicated because of the wage demands that would be involved here. Look, Ødegaard's got every right to push to be the top earner at Arsenal at the moment."

Does Martin Ødegaard deserve a new contract at Arsenal?

Without a doubt. He's now the team's captain and has easily been one of their best players this season.

As per WhoScored, Ødegaard has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances — really impressive numbers. He's also making two key passes per game. No other member of Mikel Arteta's squad has recorded a higher average than the Norway international.

On his form in front of goal, Arteta recently said (via BBC Sport): "Those are the demands he puts on himself and the areas he had huge margins to improve. He is making huge steps in the right direction to become a game-winner.

"Then you need really good team-mates around you, which he has, and that obviously helps as well."

Considering all of the above, then, Arsenal certainly need to do all they can to get Ødegaard to sign a new contract at some point.