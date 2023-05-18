Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka probably feels drained, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 21-year-old's form has dipped in the Gunners' last few games, but he hasn't had a proper rest all season.

Arsenal news — Bukayo Saka

Saka recently admitted that he's his own biggest critic. For a feature on Arsenal's official website, he said: "Before anyone else puts pressure on me, I’ve put 1,000 times more pressure on myself.

"I don’t think anyone can ever criticise me more than I criticise myself. I really monitor myself and my performances as well, so I don’t really feel that pressure externally — it comes from within."

Saka has not scored or provided an assist in any of Arsenal's last four Premier League games. However, the England international has produced 24 goal contributions in the top flight this season, as per Transfermarkt, showing how productive he's been overall.

He hasn't missed any of the north London club's league fixtures, so he may very well be starting to tire.

What has Dean Jones said about Bukayo Saka?

Jones thinks a lack of rotation is to blame for Saka's drop-off in recent weeks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think it's a bit harsh to criticise Saka's form because he's been out there week after week after week, and he's the only player that wasn't rotated or rested while they were pushing for the title. So Saka must be feeling some sort of drain in terms of mental and physical capacities."

Why has Bukayo Saka played so many games this season?

He's been arguably Arsenal's best player, scoring goals and creating them for his side.

The Gunners also don't have too many alternatives to the Three Lions star on the right, so you can understand why Mikel Arteta has been reluctant to take him out of the team for a breather.

It could now see Arsenal sign some cover for Saka, who's currently earning £70,000 a week at the Emirates, according to Spotrac.

In terms of who could come in, Barcelona winger Raphinha is one name that has been linked. Back in March, Football Insider reported that the Premier League outfit are considering making a bid for the Brazilian after failing to sign him last summer.

Whether Raphinha would want to join Arsenal so soon after getting his dream move to Barcelona and fight for a place in Arteta's team remains to be seen, but it's clear that they could do with the arrival of another attacker.