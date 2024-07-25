Highlights Defender Jakub Kiwior is 'allowed to leave' Arsenal this summer.

Inter Milan are reportedly leading the race to sign the Poland international.

Riccardo Calafiori would be a direct competitor for Kiwior next season.

Arsenal have told defender Jakub Kiwior he will be allowed to leave the club this summer, HITC has reported.

The Poland international is now reportedly free to depart the Emirates only 18 months after his arrival from Italian outfit Spezia.

Kiwior, who joined in January 2023, could soon leave to make room for Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival – the Gunners have an ‘agreement in place’ to sign the Bologna defender.

The Italian has been on Mikel Arteta’s shortlist for a number of weeks after impressing at Euro 2024 in Germany – the Athletic journalist David Ornstein now claims everything is ‘essentially done’ for his move to north London.

Calafiori is set to become Arsenal’s second summer signing, after goalkeeper David Raya officially joined on a permanent deal earlier this month.

Kiwior, meanwhile, could soon lead the outgoings. Outcasts Emile Smith Rowe, who is closing in on a move to Fulham, and Eddie Nketiah are also expected to depart, with several clubs around England and Europe showing interest in the duo.

Serie A Clubs Chase Kiwior

‘Allowed to depart’ the Emirates this summer

According to HITC, several Serie A sides are showing interest in Kiwior, who could return to Italy just 18 months after leaving Spezia for Arsenal.

The report suggests Inter Milan are currently leading the race to sign the Polish defender, who was labelled as ‘extraordinary’ by his compatriot Robert Lewandowski.

Calafiori would be a direct competitor for Kiwior next season – both defenders are left-footed and can play at full-back and centre-back.

Arsenal initially wanted to send Kiwior to Bologna as part of the deal for the Italian, but the former was reluctant to make the move as he reportedly held out for a bigger team.

Jakub Kiwior Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 20 Goals/assists 1/3 Pass completion % 82.1% Tackles per 90 1.89 Progressive passes per 90 5.43 Minutes played 946

Despite signing for Arsenal for £20million, the 24-year-old struggled to impress manager Mikel Arteta in his first full season as he competed for places with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Since joining in January 2023, the versatile defender has made 38 appearances for Arsenal, mostly at left-back, and contributed to five goals in the process.

Arsenal ‘Open’ to Ramsdale Loan

Newcastle remain interested

Arsenal are ready to let goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale leave on loan this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The 26-year-old has no shortage of suitors in the Premier League, with Newcastle and Southampton reportedly interested in acquiring the England international.

Ramsdale was limited to just six appearances in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta showed trust in Brentford loanee David Raya, who joined on a permanent deal worth £27million.

After joining from Sheffield United in 2021, Ramsdale went on to make 89 appearances for the Gunners, keeping 38 clean sheets in the process.

Valued at around £35m, Ramsdale was the subject of interest for several Premier League clubs in January, including Newcastle and Chelsea.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-07-24.