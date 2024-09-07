The media have delivered their verdict on Gabriel’s performance for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Friday night.

Brazil were in action at the Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba overnight and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo scored the only goal of the game to clinch a narrow win for the hosts. Ecuador had their chances, registering two attempts on target, but it wasn’t enough to break down a rigid Brazil defence.

Gabriel, who has had a solid start for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, played the full 90 minutes alongside centre back partner Marquinhos. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was behind them, while Danilo and Guilherme Arana were on either side to complete the back line.

Gabriel puts in ‘outstanding’ display

He produced a goal-saving moment

Following a disappointing performance at the 2024 Copa America this summer, the pressure is on Brazil to return to form sooner rather than later. They faced Ecuador earlier this week, and will take on Paraguay in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Madrid’s Rodrygo produced a moment of attacking quality to fire Brazil in front in the first half, but given the narrow scoreline, it required a strong defensive display to get the team over the line. The national media have now given their verdict on the team’s performance, and Gabriel was among the standout performers.

GOAL awarded the Arsenal star a solid eight, citing a crucial goal line clearance in the first half to keep his side in the game and labelled him 'outstanding'. As he often performs for the Gunners, it was another impressive display.

Gabriel stats for Brazil vs Ecuador Minutes played 90' Clearances 1 Blocked shots 2 Aerial duels (won) 4 (2) Ground duels (won) 2 (2) Clearances off the line 1

However, Brazilian outlet Globo were slightly less favourable in their ratings, insisting the defender looked nervy at times. Although, he was still praised for his clearance in the first half, and was awarded a higher score than his centre back partner.

He picked up a knock while in action for Italy

In slightly less positive news, Arsenal have been left sweating over the fitness of summer signing Riccardo Calafiori. The defender was in action for Italy on Friday night in their Nations League clash against France.

Italy won the match 3-1 after falling behind inside the opening minute, but Calafiori limped off with an injury after a collision with Ousmane Dembele with 20 minutes left to play. However, it is hoped the injury isn’t as bad as first feared, with assessments still to be made.

Manager Luciano Spalletti issued an update on the 22-year-old after the game, insisting he still needs to be evaluated. Although, there is optimism he can recover in time for their next game against Israel next week.

Calafiori joined Arsenal from Serie A side Bologna back in July for a fee of up to £42million including add-ons. He signed a five-year deal with the club that expires in the summer of 2029.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.