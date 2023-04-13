Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is now "one of the best players" at the Emirates, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The 24-year-old has really impressed this season, including in the Gunners' recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal news — Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale was hailed for his display against Jürgen Klopp's side last Sunday, making some tremendous saves during the game.

"I’m very quick to criticise goalkeepers. I'm not a big fan of goalkeepers. I think they get too much praise," ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane said on Sky Sports (via MailOnline) after the match.

"But the last few minutes [from Ramsdale]... that save was an unbelievable save, with the deflection as well. If you see the deflection too... brilliant."

Arsenal signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United for an initial £24m fee back in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Aaron Ramsdale and Arsenal?

Jones says Ramsdale has gone up a couple of levels at Arsenal and thinks he's now one of the most important members in Mikel Arteta's squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's one of the best players in this Arsenal team and certainly one of the most reliable. He's dug them out there with two great saves towards the end of the game, and I think, honestly, he's got such personality and belief in himself now and that's reflected in every single performance.

"He's certainly elevated his levels two or three times in the time that he's been at Arsenal Football Club."

Is Aaron Ramsdale one of Arsenal's best players?

This season, the England international has been. He's winning his side points, with his performance at Anfield just one example.

In general, Ramsdale, who earns £83,000 a week, according to Salary Sport, is one of the top goalkeepers in the country right now.

As per FBref, the Arsenal shot-stopper has a save percentage of 73.3% in the Premier League, putting him in the top 10 for that statistic.

Being forwards and scoring all of the goals, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have taken most of the plaudits this season, which is more than fair enough. Without them, the Gunners wouldn't be in the title race.

However, Ramsdale is also a big reason why Arteta's side have a chance of delivering the club its first Premier League crown in 19 years.

There's still a lot of work to do before it ends up at the Emirates, which includes taking on title rivals Manchester City. But if Ramsdale, Saka and Martinelli can keep up their form, they could go all the way.