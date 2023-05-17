Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is good enough to be the main man at the Emirates, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Gunners don't seem to be prioritising signing a new striker this summer, and Taylor doesn't believe they need to because of their Brazilian number nine.

Arsenal transfer news

The area Arsenal look keen on strengthening in the next window is midfield.

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north London club are in pole position to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

In fact, according to Galetti, Mikel Arteta has already spoken to the England international about joining Arsenal this summer.

They're likely to face competition for his signature, though, with 90min reporting that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to work with him at Chelsea.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal?

Taylor feels Arsenal don't need to sign a new centre-forward and risk upsetting Jesus if they do.

When asked if the Gunners' squad requires another number nine, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think so, to be honest. I mean, if you're going to bring in another striker, you're going to have to sell [Eddie] Nketiah and probably [Folarin] Balogun to fund that move.

"And obviously you've then got the issue of keeping Jesus happy because he's ultimately come to Arsenal to be the main man, and I think Jesus is good enough to be the main man."

Should Gabriel Jesus be Arsenal's first-choice striker next season?

Yes. They spent big money on the 26-year-old last summer, bringing him in from Manchester City for a fee of £45m, as reported by BBC Sport, while his first season at the Emirates has been pretty good.

As per Transfermarkt, Jesus has scored 10 goals in 24 Premier League outings this term. It's a decent record and could've been much better had he not picked up that bad injury at the World Cup.

"He just brings something different to the team," Arsenal legend Paul Merson said on Sky Sports (via Metro) last month. "He comes off players; he knits it all together. He reminds me a bit of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool when he was at his pomp, playing with [Sadio] Mané and [Mohamed] Salah.

"Jesus is a bit like that for Arsenal. He knits it all together, he comes short, he can go long. He’s just a proper, proper footballer."

All in all, the Brazil international is a top forward at this level and is someone who Arteta should undoubtedly be persisting with.