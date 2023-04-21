Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has had "a few little moments of madness" this season, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 25-year-old was at fault for the first goal his side conceded against West Ham last weekend after giving away a penalty, and Taylor thinks his campaign, though a good one, has been "overblown".

Arsenal news — Gabriel Magalhães

Gabriel was recently criticised by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand for the role he played in the Hammers' comeback against the Gunners.

Arsenal went 2-0 up on the day before West Ham drew level thanks to Saïd Benrahma's spot kick, which was won after a foul by Gabriel, and Jarrod Bowen's strike.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw at the London Stadium, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel FIVE: "I’ve said this about Gabriel a few times. He’s rash. He makes mad, wild decisions.

"As a defender, you’ve got to be calm. There’s no need for him to do what he did. It was a rush of blood. He needs to eradicate that, get that out of his game quick."

What has Ryan Taylor said about Gabriel Magalhães?

Taylor shares the same view as Ferdinand, also describing Gabriel as "rash".

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Gabriel has had an excellent season, but I feel like his season has probably been overblown a little bit, to be honest with you. I've seen a lot of people say he's been one of the best centre-backs in the world this season. I don't actually agree with that.

"That penalty last Sunday, I've seen a lot of that from Gabriel this season. There have been a few little moments of madness and tackles and moments where he's looked a little bit rash, to be honest."

Will Arsenal and Gabriel Magalhães pay for their collapse at West Ham?

They very well could. It's already a very tight title race, with Manchester City just behind them, and they had just dropped points against Liverpool the game prior.

While a draw at Anfield isn't a disaster, like the West Ham match, they also went 2-0 up that afternoon before throwing their lead away.

Gabriel, who signed for Arsenal from Lille for £27m, as reported by Sky Sports, and his team-mates can't afford any more slip-ups after Southampton if they want to parade the Premier League title around the Emirates next month.

Mikel Arteta's side have done so much great work this season. If they can see their remaining fixtures out better, maybe they'll still have a chance.