Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun could leave the Emirates permanently this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a very successful loan spell at Reims last season but has warned his club that he will not accept another temporary move.

Arsenal transfer news — Folarin Balogun

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Balogun is attracting interest from the Premier League and clubs abroad.

According to The Sun, he could cost £35m and is admired by Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Balogun has confirmed that he will not be leaving Arsenal on loan again.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family," Balogun said (via BBC Sport) after helping the USA to win the CONCAF Nations League earlier this month. "What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again."

What has Ryan Taylor said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

With Balogun unwilling to leave the Emirates on a temporary basis again, Taylor thinks he could leave Arsenal for good this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Express journalist said: "You've probably seen his comments. He's adamant he's not going to leave on loan again, so that points towards a permanent sale. I think it's quite clear at this moment in time that he's not going to be ahead of Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order."

Should Folarin Balogun be ahead of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at Arsenal?

Jesus, no. The Brazilian is Mikel Arteta's first-choice striker right now and with good reason.

He is very experienced at this level, making 185 appearances in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

Jesus also cost Arsenal a lot of money, joining from Manchester City in a £45m deal last summer, according to BBC Sport. Ultimately, the 26-year-old is not the kind of signing you leave on the bench.

A case, however, can probably be made for Balogun to be ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order after the season the USA international has just had.

Balogun scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 outings last term (via WhoScored), so perhaps he could be an upgrade on his Arsenal team-mate.

With the USA star fully against the idea of going back out on loan, it certainly will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.