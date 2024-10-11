Martin Odegaard has allegedly suffered a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury and could now be missing until December, according to Arsenal insider Con Harrrison.

The Gunners skipper suffered an ankle ligament injury during the last international break with Norway, and after being pictured on crutches tests revealed that he had suffered "significant" ligament damage and Mikel Arteta shared that he would unavailable "for a while".

Initially it was mooted that he could be out of action for around eight weeks, but a new report claims that the playmaker has "suffered a setback" and is now set to be out until around December time.

Odegaard Suffers Setback in Recovery

Now ruled out until December

Reporting on his personal X account, Arsenal insider Harrison said:

"Martin Odegaard has suffered a setback in his recovery. Expectation is [he is] not set to return until December."

The playmaker started the season in good form once again, but the injury has coincided with Arsenal claiming a win over north London rivals Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, while they also earned a hard-fought draw on the road against champions Manchester City with ten men in his absence.

Odegaard's injury was seen as a major issue for the Gunners at the time, but Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz have stepped up hugely in his place in recent weeks and the emergence of youngster Ethan Nwaneri has also shown that Arteta has got plenty of options in his squad to cope.

A setback is obviously a huge blow to the club's plans, however the form of the team since the injury should provide some comfort to the rest of the squad and give fans confidence they will be able to cope still.

Martin Odegaard Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected assists per 90 0.25 Pass accuracy % 77.4 Minutes played 254

Related Real Madrid Make 'Exceptional' Arsenal Star Top Target for 2025 Real Madrid have made Arsenal defender William Saliba their number one priority for the summer of 2025.

Arsenal Suffer Major Saka Injury Blow

Winger limped off in England defeat vs Greece

As news of Odegaard's injury surfaces, Arsenal fans will holding their breath that there isn't more bad news on the injury front after star winger Bukayo Saka limped off during England's 2-1 defeat to Greece on Thursday night.

Saka started on the wing as Lee Carsley named a very attacking lineup at Wembley, but after taking a knock in the build-up to Greece's opening goal he was taken off as a result.

Carsley spoke to the media after the game and revealed he would be assessed in the coming days to find out the severity of the injury, but footage emerged after the game of the 23-year-old still moving very gingerly as he left the stadium with the rest of the squad.

Stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/10/2024.