Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson is expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Nelson has spent the majority of his professional career with Arsenal, but Brown expects this current season to be his last at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news - Reiss Nelson

It's claimed that Nelson is ready to pack his bags and leave Arsenal when the summer transfer window opens, according to a report by Football Insider.

Nelson has grown frustrated with his involvement in the Arsenal side and would be willing to kick-start his career elsewhere.

Boasting a £15,000-per-week contract that's currently due to expire in the summer, speculation surrounding Nelson's future has been growing for some time.

The report claims the London-born star has been offered a new deal by the capital club, which was swiftly rejected.

It goes on to suggest Arsenal will return with an improved offer, but there is a growing feeling the former Feyenoord man has already made up his mind.

Should he leave the club at the end of the season, it will bring the curtain down on a 16-year-long spell with Arsenal, having joined the north Londoners all the way back in 2007.

And according to journalist Brown, the writing is already on the wall as far as Nelson's career at the Emirates is concerned.

What has Paul Brown said about Nelson leaving Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown admitted Nelson was unlikely to stay beyond the current season, hinting at a move away from Arsenal when his contract expires.

On the 23-year-old, Brown said: "It's funny that Reiss Nelson was the hero a few weeks ago when he came off the bench and changed the game for Arsenal, but he hasn't really featured terribly much since then. And I think he realises that competition will be even fiercer for places next season.

"Arsenal will buy and they have some players out on loan who will probably return and clog up those forward areas. I think Reiss Nelson sees the writing on the wall and he's willing to listen to other offers basically.”

Who else might depart Arsenal in the summer?

With Champions League football already secured for next season, Mikel Arteta and Co. are expected to oversee a squad rebuild, with some key players likely to be shown the door.

The Sun are reporting that Newcastle United are keen to take advantage of that by offering £30 million for the out-of-favour left-back Kieran Tierney.

It's been a frustrating season for Tierney, who has seen his game time limited following the addition of Oleksandr Zinchenko and talk of a move away from north London is hotting up as the transfer window edges closer.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could also look to cash-in on Granit Xhaka, who has already entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates, with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen rumoured to be showing an interest.