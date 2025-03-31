Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has issued an update on Riccardo Calafiori's injury that he picked up on international duty with Italy - stating that the defender could be out for a 'number of weeks' at what is a crucial point of the season.

The nine-time Italy international has suffered short-term injuries throughout the campaign, being ruled out with setbacks to his knee through November and December, whilst a muscle injury attained in January kept him out of the side even longer. That is set to continue, with an injury that he picked up in the Nations League clash against Germany last week ruling him out - and Arteta has given an update on his situation.

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash against Fulham on Tuesday evening, the Spanish boss claimed that his defender could be out for a number of weeks - though he didn't rule out the possibility of it being a longer period. He said:

“He unfortunately picked up an injury with the national team. It could have been much worse. Hopefully it’s a matter of weeks, but we will have to see how it evolves.”

When he has played, Calafiori has been a dependable member of Arteta's side - and his keen eye for goal has seen him score on three occasions.

A howitzer against Manchester City earlier in the season saw the Gunners draw level for what was a vital point at the Etihad Stadium, while a winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of January and a sweet strike against PSV Eindhoven has shown his proficiency going forward.

Defensively, Calafiori has also been strong for the club, playing the majority of his games at left-back under Arteta, whilst also being strong centre-back cover for main duo Gabriel and William Saliba.

His injury record will be a slight concern going forwards, but Calafiori has shown time and time again that he has the quality to feature prominently in Arsenal's squad with ease - and Arteta will be hoping that he is available for the final games of the season, with the Gunners needing to wrap up a top four place to ensure they are in the Champions League again next season.