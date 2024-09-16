Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was praised for a ‘monstrous’ display against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday by BBC football pundit Troy Deeney.

The Brazilian centre-back’s second-half effort was enough to earn Arsenal a crucial 1-0 win in a thrilling North London derby as he powered a header past Guglielmo Vicario in the 64th minute.

Despite Spurs starting sharper and David Raya being forced into early saves, Arsenal fought their way back into the contest and punished Spurs from a corner once again, in what looked like a repeat of last season’s 3-2 away win in April.

The Gunners withstood some late pressure from Tottenham, who struggled to create any clear chances and lost a third straight home match to their bitter rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side were without seven senior players for the game, including Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, as they relied on a midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Jorginho, and Kai Havertz.

The crucial win puts Arsenal on 10 points from four games, two behind champions Manchester City ahead of their trip to the Etihad on Sunday.

Gabriel Praised for North London Derby Performance

‘It was just a monstrous display’

Deeney, writing for the BBC, included Gabriel in his Premier League team of the week and praised the Brazilian after another solid North London derby performance:

“What a monster. Great header for the goal. It was just a monstrous display from Arsenal defensively. The two centre-halves stepped up, but Gabriel gets it because of that wonderful goal.”

The 26-year-old, who moved to the Emirates for £27m, has now scored 15 league goals for the Gunners since his arrival in September 2020, an impressive feat for a central defender.

After the game on Sunday, Arteta was full of praise for Gabriel too, saying the Brazilian ‘is one of the best examples’ of determination within his squad.

Gabriel’s efforts could soon reward him with a new deal at the Emirates. Per GMS sources, the Gunners are ‘locked in discussions’ over a new contract for the 26-year-old, who currently earns just £100,000 per week.

Arsenal are now ‘in open dialogue’ with the Brazilian centre-half over a new agreement and remain determined to persuade him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Since arriving in North London from Lille in 2020, Gabriel has made 172 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and registering one assist.

Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Goals 1 Pass accuracy % 87.5 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 360

Arsenal ‘Walk Away’ from Benjamin Sesko

Arteta has turned his attention elsewhere

Arsenal are not expected to reignite their pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko once the transfer window reopens, GMS sources have revealed.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly ‘turned his attention elsewhere’ from the Slovenian international, who started the 2024/25 campaign in impressive fashion, with three goal contributions in his first four games.

Arsenal were among several clubs interested in Sesko this summer, before the central striker signed a new agreement at Leipzig, ending speculation over his future for the time being.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-09-24.