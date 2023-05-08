Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has proven that the Gunners don't always have to go out and spend big money on players, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 31-year-old arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea in a £12m deal (via BBC Sport) at the start of 2023 and has impressed when he's played.

Arsenal news — Jorginho

Jorginho was excellent in Arsenal's 2-0 win against Newcastle United over the weekend, coming in for huge praise from manager Mikel Arteta.

"Jorginho was exceptional," the Spaniard told Sky Sports after the game. "He was man of the match. There were question marks because it was going to be really physical, but if you want to go physicality against physicality, you have no chance to win the game, so we had to try something different.

"He understood the game really well. He's a really intelligent player. He gives a lot of security to the team and dominated the game in many moments."

Competition for a place in Arsenal's midfield next season could be extremely fierce, with West Ham United's Declan Rice one player who's currently being linked with a move to the Emirates. According to The Independent, the England international is the north London club's main target.

What has Dean Jones said about Jorginho and Arsenal?

Jones thinks Jorginho has shown that Arsenal and Edu don't have to do expensive deals to improve Arteta's squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "He's proven to be a really good signing by Arsenal and, at the moment, he's fully deserving of that midfield spot. We know that Arsenal are still going to go into the market for another midfielder, but I think this sort of business shows that Arsenal can be smart in the market.

"Obviously, they're being linked with some big players at the moment. It's going to cost them a lot of money some of the transfers they're linked with, but they won't always have to go big when it comes to finding players to bulk out the squad. I think that's what Jorginho's proven."

Jorginho's performance against Newcastle

As per Opta, Jorginho led his team-mates for touches (70), successful passes (43), possession won (nine) and more. Simply put, it was a complete midfield display by the Italy international, who's earning £100,000 a week in north London, according to Classical Finance.

Arsenal look set to bring in at least one new player for the middle of the park in the summer as they continue to chase Rice. However, Jorginho should still have a role in Arteta's side next season.