Oleksandr Zinchenko's reaction in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday was "strange", says journalist Dean Jones.

The left-back was practically in tears after he was subbed off following his role in the home side's equaliser.

Arsenal news — Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko was seen on the Arsenal bench looking almost heartbroken after being substituted following Roberto Firmino's goal, which made the game 2-2 on the day.

The 26-year-old, who cost the Gunners £30m when he joined from Manchester City last summer, as reported by BBC Sport, was destroyed by Trent Alexander-Arnold before the right-back put in a delightful ball for his team-mate to nod in with his head.

It was a moment to forget for Zinchenko, who's been such a key player for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

As per Transfermarkt, the Ukrainian has made almost 30 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign.

What has Dean Jones said about Oleksandr Zinchenko and Arsenal?

Jones thinks Zinchenko's reaction to what happened at Anfield doesn't bode well for Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I just think Zinchenko's leadership has been so important to how Arsenal have evolved this season. It was strange to see him with his head sunk like that on the bench. Obviously, he can't control how he feels within a moment, so I'm not pointing the finger at him here. But the feeling that you get reflected off the back of that isn't a good one.

"Any other player that looks towards him as the guy that inspires and motivates you to believe that anything is possible, the element of doubt would have been there. There's no doubt about it. My first reaction was like, 'Ooh, does Zinchenko feel that's a blow?' So Arsenal fans certainly will wonder that and the players might do, too."

Can Arsenal still win the title?

Of course. Throwing a 2-0 lead away at Anfield is obviously a huge blow, but the Gunners are still in a good position.

Arteta's men remain ahead of Manchester City in the table and have to play their title rivals before the season ends. Win that, and there's a very good chance that the Premier League crown will be heading to the Emirates.

Arsenal and Zinchenko just have to put that game behind them now and, while they'll be disappointed with the collapse, a point away at Anfield isn't exactly a catastrophe.