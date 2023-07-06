Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT.

According to the transfer expert, clubs from the Saudi Pro League are willing to pay big money for the 30-year-old but his preference is to remain in Europe.

Arsenal transfer news — Thomas Partey

Last month, Romano reported that there are teams in Saudi Arabia who are prepared to pay €40m (£34m) for Partey.

As per the Evening Standard, the Ghanaian is attracting interest from that country and Italy, with Juventus also thought to be keen on the player.

Partey was a key player for Arsenal last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

However, his future at the Emirates now looks to be in doubt as the Gunners close in on the signing of West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Thomas Partey and Arsenal?

Romano says Partey is reluctant to leave Arsenal for Saudi Arabia amid interest from clubs there.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a slow situation around Thomas Partey and Juventus. Saudi clubs are prepared to pay big money to Arsenal, but the player is still not convinced about making a move to Saudi Arabia. He probably wants to continue in Europe and Europe is his priority. So for Thomas, at the moment, the situation is still slow."

Why is Thomas Partey attracting so much interest?

When Partey is fit, he brings a real combative presence to his side. As per FBref, the Ghana international made 35 tackles in the middle third last season, putting him in the top 15 Premier League players for that stat.

According to WhoScored, his average of 2.1 tackles per top-flight game was also the highest in Arsenal's squad, so Partey is clearly a midfielder who is capable of winning the ball back for his team.

"I think Partey has been so important," Arsenal legend Ray Parlour told talkSPORT last November. "If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries.

"But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."

The fact that Arsenal are about to sign Rice has possibly given other clubs the impression that Partey is attainable as well.

Would losing Thomas Partey be a blow for Arsenal?

With Rice coming in, not necessarily. Their midfield should not get any weaker, with the England international being a quality footballer himself.

No player made more interceptions than Rice in the Premier League last season, with the 24-year-old recording 63 (also via FBref).

Partey's potential departure could impact Arsenal's squad depth. However, if Rice stays fit, you would not expect an exit for the former Atletico Madrid man to really hurt Mikel Arteta's side.

When available, he has been a good asset for Arsenal, but it is clear that the Gunners are now prepared to head in a different direction.