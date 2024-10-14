Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli underwent an MRI scan last night after complaining of pain in his right calf while on international duty with Brazil, Sky Sports has revealed.

The Gunners’ ace underwent the precautionary procedure and will reportedly continue to receive treatment under the care of the Brazilian national team’s medical department.

Martinelli returned to the Brazil squad after his absence in September, and his form for the Gunners has recently shown signs of resurgence following a slow start to the season, contributing four goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

His injury would be another blow for a depleted Gunners squad, who already have key players sidelined, including captain Martin Odegaard, who remains out with an ankle injury sustained during the September international break, as well as Ben White, Jurrien Timber, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Bukayo Saka is also being assessed after suffering an injury during England’s match against Greece last week. The 23-year-old withdrew from the Three Lions’ squad, but Lee Carsley later admitted he expects Saka ‘to be fine’ ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

According to Sky Sports, Martinelli underwent an MRI scan after complaining of pain in his calf while on international duty with Brazil ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Peru:

Martinelli headed off for international duty full of confidence after a string of impressive performances for Arsenal recently, and made a substitute appearance in Brazil’s 2-1 win over Chile on Friday, marking his return to the national team after being left out in September.

If Martinelli’s injury proves to be significant, it would be another setback for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who admitted he prefers ‘not to watch’ international games after enduring a troubled two-week break in September, when several key players sustained injuries.

Arsenal visit Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season, before welcoming Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Starts 5 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 442

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-10-24.