Arsenal midfielder Jorginho will still get game time at the Emirates next season, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners are being linked with several players in the 31-year-old's position, but Jones is confident that he remains a part of Mikel Arteta's plans.

Arsenal news — Jorginho

Jorginho really impressed in Arsenal's last away win against Newcastle United, with Gary Neville comparing him to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

"I say Paul Scholes is the best I've ever played with, and there was an example of what he used to do out on the pitch at Newcastle," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"In the most difficult atmospheres, in the most tense part of the season, against the most tenacious opposition, when it's the most difficult and everyone else wants to lump it up the pitch, who's going to get on the ball, take it when it's tight, poke it through midfield, get yourself into an attacking shape so that you can actually set off your attacking patterns, and do that religiously and repetitively through those kind of games?

"At Manchester United, that man was Paul Scholes. He did it for 15 years. What we saw from Jorginho at Newcastle was a class performance, a real class performance."

What has Dean Jones said about Jorginho?

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in Declan Rice, Moisés Caicedo and Jorginho's former Chelsea team-mate Mason Mount.

Even if the Gunners do manage to strengthen their midfield this summer, though, Jones is still expecting the Italy international to get minutes in the 2023/24 campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "He'll still get games, for sure. I mean, you've got to have that level of competition. If you look across Europe at the teams that you want to be competing with that are actually winning league titles, they don't usually have a set midfield combination."

Should Jorginho be a regular at Arsenal next season?

It'd be wise for Arteta to continue to lean on Jorginho. Arsenal will be playing in the Champions League again, so there'll have to be rotation, while it's also a competition that the former Chelsea man has won. His experience in it could be vital.

Jorginho is quite different to the majority of midfielders the Gunners are currently being linked with. He's a real conductor, as opposed to a destroyer.

For example, in his side's 2-0 win against Newcastle, he made 44 accurate passes, more than any other Arsenal player (via WhoScored).

Ultimately, Jorginho, who cost his current employers £12m, as reported by BBC Sport, shouldn't be discarded just because of a couple of new arrivals.