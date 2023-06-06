Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been working on his game with manager Mikel Arteta, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old faces a real battle to get into the Gunners' starting XI next season, but Jones says he's learning to be more adaptable and thinks he can still be a valuable asset at the Emirates.

Arsenal transfer news — Emile Smith Rowe

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have no intention of allowing Smith Rowe to leave the club this summer.

As per Transfermarkt, the English youngster failed to make a single start in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, though that was partly down to injury. He's also competing against the likes of Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli for a place in the team.

Nevertheless, it looks like Smith Rowe, who's spent most of his career so far playing on the left and behind a striker, is set to remain in north London.

Last month, football.london also reported that the England international had been training as a central midfielder at London Colney.

What has Dean Jones said about Emile Smith Rowe and Mikel Arteta?

Jones says Smith Rowe has been refining his game under Arteta.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Smith Rowe's been working on his game with Arteta. He's a really good learner I'm told, and he's got very adaptable in terms of what Arteta would like from him going forward.

"He can play wide. They also feel like he could be a driving force out of midfield at times if they need him to be that, so I think Smith Rowe can actually still remain as a really valuable asset for Arsenal."

Should Arsenal keep hold of Emile Smith Rowe?

Yes, and it's easy to understand why they're unwilling to let him leave the club this summer.

The fact that he can start out wide, as a number 10 and is learning how to play a bit deeper makes him a useful asset to have.

A fully fit Smith Rowe is capable of hurting teams as well. Last season, for example, he was able to reach double figures for goals in the Premier League, as per WhoScored.

From his perspective, though, a loan move may sound tempting. The Arsenal academy product, who's currently valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt, isn't the first name on Arteta's team sheet. If he wants guaranteed minutes, then he may need to join another club.

However, you suspect the chance to play in the Champions League next term and continue working under a coach of Arteta's quality may persuade him to stay.