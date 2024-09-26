Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri has been showered with praise after his double helped Arsenal ease past Bolton Wanderers in a 5-1 victory in the EFL Cup third round, with journalist David Ornstein lauding the 17-year-old as ‘absolutely outstanding’.

The Gunners teenager had a night to remember in his first senior start and registered his first goal in the 37th minute, before striking his second four minutes into the second half.

Goals from Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, and Kai Havertz also contributed to the win and saw Arsenal paired up with Preston North End in the fourth round of the competition.

Speaking on Nwaneri’s impact, Arteta was full of praise for the 17-year-old, lauding his confidence and a ‘really strong performance’ against the League One side.

Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter became the youngest player to start for the London club aged 16 years, 72 days in the 5-1 win, breaking the record of Cesc Fabregas, who was 16 years, 177 days when he made his first start.

The fourth-choice keeper was denied a clean sheet on his record-setting senior debut when Bolton’s Aaron Collins pulled one back in the 53rd minute following a brilliant counter-attack.

Arteta ‘Shows Confidence’ in Nwaneri

‘He’s a real part of the first-team setup’

Ornstein, speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast, was full of praise for Nwaneri, who made his first senior start for Arsenal in the 5-1 win over Bolton:

“He's shown confidence in Nwaneri, who I thought was absolutely outstanding tonight, if you watch him with both feet, his balance on the half turn, creating, scoring, full of confidence. “He's a real part of the first team setup now, at just 17 years old.”

Nwaneri, who came through the club’s academy system, made his fourth appearance for the Gunners across all competitions on Wednesday night, and his second of the 2024/25 season.

The 17-year-old made his debut against Brentford in 2022, when he became the youngest player to appear in the top flight of English football at the age of 15.

The highly-rated midfielder came off the bench in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Tottenham earlier this month, but he hasn't been given too many opportunities to impress in the senior squad.

Arteta handed starts to four academy players against Bolton on Wednesday night, with Myles Lewis-Skelly, Josh Nichols, Porter, and Nwaneri all featuring in the emphatic 5-1 victory.

Raya ‘Doubles’ Arsenal Value

After joining for just £27m

Arsenal believe goalkeeper David Raya’s recent performances have doubled his value, months after securing his permanent switch from Brentford for £27m, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Spaniard has had a superb start to the 2024/25 campaign under Mikel Arteta, keeping four clean sheets in six appearances in all competitions.

According to Romano, Arsenal now believe Raya’s value is already over £50m or £60m, maybe even more than double the transfer fee the Gunners paid for him this summer.

Raya became Arteta’s first signing of the summer and was shortly followed to the Emirates by Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Raheem Sterling, and Neto.

David Raya Arsenal Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 32 24 16 Champions League 9 7 4

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-09-24.