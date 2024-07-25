Highlights Ethan Nwaneri impressed in pre-season vs Bournemouth, showcasing maturity and skill.

Nwaneri's performance may fill the gap if Emile Smith Rowe leaves Arsenal for Fulham.

Arsenal could save millions by promoting Nwaneri, while also showing a pathway for young talent.

As pre-season begins for Arsenal, a number of key men such as Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will return to the frame a little later after their exploits at Euro 2024. As such, this has given some youngsters the chance to impress over in America.

Most notably, Ethan Nwaneri will be hoping to shine. Still only, 17, the teenager has two senior appearances to his name for the club so far and will be aiming to become a more regular member of Mikel Arteta's squad in 2024/25.

Promisingly, he caught the eye in the Gunners' pre-season match against Bournemouth. His highlights were quickly circulated on social media and it's clear to see what a talent Arsenal have on their hands.

Nwaneri Stars in Pre-Season vs Bournemouth

"A step above"

As the footage shows, Nwaneri looked extremely assured in possession, gliding around the pitch and linking up with his teammates as if he'd been pulling the strings in midfield for years.

The 17-year-old played 83 minutes against Bournemouth, with the game ending 1-1 after goals from Fabio Vieira and Antoine Semenyo. That was more than enough time for Nwaneri to make his mark.

Notably, journalist Charles Watts raved about the player, stating how he was a step above the rest of the other youngsters. On social media, he wrote:

"Nwaneri looks so assured. Some of the youngsters, especially in defence, looked nervy when they came on, he just looked like he belonged in this environment all game. Looks a step above and certainly ready to contribute something to the first-team squad."

Emile Smith Rowe Doesn't Feature vs Bournemouth

Closing in on £35m Fulham move

This brilliant performance comes at an interesting time for Arteta. After all, one player was notably absent from the pre-season game.

Indeed, amid heavy links with a move to Fulham in the region of £35m, Emile Smith Rowe sat the game out. His manager was asked about this after the game and seemed to all but confirm the rumours.

Arteta explained: "There are things happening in the background, we decided the best thing to do was to keep him away from the game today."

If Smith Rowe completes that £35m move, which seems quite likely after the latest reporting from David Ornstein, Arsenal will be short of a midfielder – which could be a real problem for the club going forward. However, in the form of Nwaneri, the club could have a ready-made replacement.

Nwaneri vs Smith Rowe in 2023/24 Stat Nwaneri* Smith Rowe Games 21 19 Goals 18 0 Assists 4 2 Minutes 1,735 475 Positions Played (Number of Games) Attacking Midfield (17), Right Winger (2), Centre-Forward, Central Midfield (1) Attacking Midfield (8), Central Midfield (2) *Only one Nwaneri game was played for the Arsenal senior team, the rest were with the U23s

Nwaneri Can Replace Smith Rowe

Would save Arsenal millions

Last season, Smith Rowe managed just 475 minutes for the Gunners, playing 19 games in all competitions. With that said, his exit won't necessarily leave a gaping hole in the Arsenal squad.

It may be more prudent for Arsenal to bank that £35m and spend it on other areas – perhaps on a winger in the form of Nico Williams – and instead promote Nwaneri into the team.

In 2023/25, Smith Rowe played in either central-midfield as the left eight or took Martin Odegaard's place as a more attack-minded player. In his youth career, Nwaneri has predominantly played as an attacking midfielder too, but has played deeper and can operate on the flanks too – or even as a centre-forward.

That versatility makes him a great squad player to promote. What's more, with his elegance on the ball, technical security and wand of a left foot, the 17-year-old may even be the perfect candidate to come in for Odegaard when the club captain needs a rest.

Even if the club sign a new midfielder, Nwaneri is still well-suited to fill the void left by Smith Rowe. For instance, Mikel Merino has been touted as a target to come in, but due to his style of play, he would more likely be tasked with playing a little deeper in midfield alongside Rice, or even in the Englishman's place.

Nwaneri is more of a like-for-like for Smith Rowe in terms of attacking output. For instance, last season the 17-year-old scored 10 goals in 13 Premier League 2 games, while also picking up three assists. Not only does this suggest that he is far too good for that level, but those are also similar numbers to what Smith Rowe produced for Arsenal in his best season – 10 league goals and two assists in 2021/22.

With star academy talent Chido Obi-Martin close to leaving Arsenal for Manchester United, there have been some questions about the club creating a pathway for its youngsters in recent years. If Arteta can give Nwaneri big minutes, he could save the club millions as well as help restore the club's status as an attractive place for exciting young talent.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 25/07/24).