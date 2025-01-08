Shay Given has claimed that William Saliba and Gabriel were both ‘frightened’ of striker Alexander Isak during Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. The Swedish forward caused trouble throughout the game, playing a key part in both goals for the away team.

The Gunners put in a fairly dismal display, and looked toothless in attack, while the Magpies caused them plenty of trouble throughout the game. Notably, in-form striker Isak put in a Man of the Match display. The 25-year-old was alive in the box following a set-piece to grab the opener, while he then fired a shot at goal which was parried to Antony Gordon who bagged Newcastle's second.

From the earliest stages of the game, Isak looked capable of causing problems to the usually-assured Arsenal backline. Picking up on this, as quoted by Metro, Given claimed that Saliba and Gabriel were 'scared' of Isak. He told Sky Sports:

"The two centre-backs, Saliba and Gabriel, have been probably ones of the best parts of Arsenal but I think they’re scared of Isak a bit. "His pace, he’s coming in short, he’s running in behind, there was another chance where Isak could’ve put Joe Willock in, he was clean through but just didn’t get enough on the pass. "I think he’s frightening these two centre-halves, it’s good for Newcastle."

Given wasn't the only one to note Isak's quality on the night – which saw many Arsenal fans leave early. Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for the forward, adding: "That was the difference between the two sides – Newcastle had Isak. I’m sure every Arsenal fan wished they had because that’s the level you had to get to. And [Kai] Havertz couldn’t offer the same for Arsenal tonight."

Speaking more generally, he added: "I think he [Isak] just bullied them all game."

There has long been talk that Isak could one day join the north London club. With the disparity in quality between each team's forwards clear for all to see, such rumours will likely only intensify over the coming weeks.