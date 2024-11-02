Oleksandr Zinchenko's time at Arsenal could be close to coming to an end, as the Ukrainian continues to fall in the pecking order and was only given 29 minutes off the bench in the Gunners' game against Newcastle this afternoon.

Despite being without the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mikel Arteta opted to deploy Thomas Partey out of position at right-back and Jurrien Timber at left-back, at the expense of Zinchenko. The former Manchester City man hasn't started a Premier League game since the opening day of the season, and appears to be somewhat surplus to requirements.

If he continues to be on the periphery of Arteta's plans, Zincheko should ultimately push for a move away from the Emirates in January, as he's evidently not going to work his way back into the Arsenal team.

Zinchenko's Arsenal Days are Numbered

He's fallen out of favour

Joining Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a fee in the region of £32 million, Zinchenko arrived in North London as Arteta's first choice left-back. Enjoying an exceptional debut season, elevating the Gunners from a team competing for the top four to competing for the title, the inverted full-back made 33 appearances in all competitions.

However, an injury-hit second campaign at the Emirates saw him ultimately lose his place as the undisputed first choice, with Tomiyasu starting each of the last six Premier League matches. Things have gone from bad to worse for the 27-year-old this term, with the likes of Timber, Calafiori, Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, and even now Myles Lewis-Skelly and Partey seemingly leapfrogging him in the full-back pecking order.

Playing a total of 79 league minutes prior to Saturday's defeat to Newcastle, the Ukraine international doesn't appear to be Arteta's preferred solution in almost any scenario. Previously favoured when Arsenal came up against low blocks, with his impressive range of passing useful in helping to penetrate such opponents, the Spanish manager now veers away from utilising Zinchenko in these moments.

Given a rare opportunity to impact a game this season against Newcastle this afternoon, the defender was introduced with half an hour to play at St. James' Park as Arsenal chased an equaliser. He subsequently failed to give the North Londoners any significant impetus, with sloppy passes and weakness in the duels themes in his poor performance.

Completing just 77% of his passes, Zinchenko won no tackles, was dribbled past once and won no aerial duels. He certainly hasn't staked a claim to start against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Zinchenko's Statistics vs Newcastle Minutes Played 29 Accurate Passes 24/31 (77%) Shots 0 Lost Possession 9 Recoveries 1 Dribbled Past 1 Ground Duels (won) 1(0) Tackles 0

Zinchenko Should Leave in January

He's unlikely to become an important player again

With Arsenal stacked with options in defensive areas, all of whom are seemingly more in favour at the moment, Zinchenko's fate would appear inevitable. His future at the London club looks to be at best a sporadic rotational role, and at worst he may find himself almost entirely frozen out of the team.

Thus, the player should push for a move in January to attempt to revitalise his flailing career. His contract expires in 2026, he's unlikely to be offered a fresh deal, and needs regular minutes to ensure he remains part of the Ukraine national team's plans and can feature for the country at the next World Cup.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 02/11/2024