Arsenal's current midfield injury crisis has seen 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri touted with the chance to potentially feature against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, in what is a huge game in the Premier League. But Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has gone against the notion of the idea, stating that it would be "verging on irresponsible" for the Enfield-born star to be chucked into a north London derby for just his third top-flight appearance in his young career.

Nwaneri made his Arsenal debut in the 2022/23 season at the age of just 15, becoming the first and only 15-year-old to ever play in the Premier League. Smashing Harvey Elliott's record for Fulham, Nwaneri has a bright future ahead of him - especially having scored 15 goals for England's under-17 side in just 28 midfield caps. But Watts believes it is too soon to throw him in to the deep end of the derby - believing it could do "more harm than good".

Nwaneri Starting for Arsenal vs Tottenham 'Irresponsible'

The youngster has talent but this is a game for experience

Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino are all unavailable for the short trip to Tottenham on Sunday, leaving Jorginho and Thomas Partey as the two double-pivots in the centre of the park.

One of Kai Havertz or Leandro Trossard are likely to play in the No.10 role, and there simply isn't enough midfield quality with Arsenal's main stars out injured.

That may have to see emergency planning, such as Nwaneri being called in or Oleksandr Zinchenko moving from left-back to midfield. However, Watts believes that despite there obviously being a chance that Nwaneri blossoms, it's unlikely he will flourish from the off. He said on his YouTube channel.

"I think it would be verging on the irresponsible, Ethan Nwaneri to be given his first competitive Premier League minutes. I know he's played, but he's played when games are won. "For those first Premier League minutes of note to come in the north London derby at Tottenham and away to Manchester City, I think it could run the risk of a really serious backfiring that does more harm than good to Ethan Nwaneri's long-term career. "I could be wrong, like he could start Nwaneri and it could live up to all of the hopes and dreams and prove himself from the very outset to be the next young superstar of the English game. But I kind of think that's a long shot."

Ethan Nwaneri is Better Coming Off The Bench

Derby occasions can be too much for teenagers

Nwaneri is obviously a top talent and, having made his Arsenal debut so young, he's a record-breaker who is valued highly by the club. The young talent is likely to feature in the FA Cup and League Cup throughout the campaign, alongside the later minutes of games in the Premier League should Arsenal be cruising ahead with no danger of squandering a lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nwaneri scored 11 goals in just 15 games for Arsenal under-21's in the Premier League 2 last season.

However, chucking him into the north London derby would be uncharacteristic for manager Mikel Arteta, and he will know better than to start the 17-year-old when the stakes are high so early in the season.

If Nwaneri can come on to retain possession in the scenario that Arsenal are leading by a goal or two in the dying embers, it would suit Nwaneri more than entering the field of play when tackles are flying in to appease the derby crowds early doors.

