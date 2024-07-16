Highlights Arsenal open their Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on August 17th.

Having been runners-up in the Premier League two seasons running, the Gunners will look to improve the squad.

Viktor Gyokeres, Nico Williams and Riccardo Calafiori could turn Arsenal into Premier League winners.

It has been so close yet so far for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal in the last couple of seasons. Having finished agonisingly close to champions Manchester City in both the 2023-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, the Gunners have never been closer to breaking their 20-year league title drought.

Unfortunately, more work still needs to be done, and a couple more signings have to come in to take the North Londoner's up another level to where they can finally get their hands on the famous piece of silverware. They will kick off the Premier League season at home to Wolves on August 17th. With over a month until, this is how Arteta could line his team up with some new additions that are sure to push his side one step closer to the promised land.

Goalkeeper & Defence

David Raya, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori

The primary target for Mikel Arteta this summer, Riccardo Calafiori was one of the very few bright sparks for the Italians during their dismal Euro 2024 campaign. The defending champions crashed out in the first knock-out round, but the 22-year-old, described as 'world class', was able to continue to add to his stock, looking the most assured in a shaky backline.

Under Thiago Motta, the young defender rose to prominence as Bologna qualified for the 2024-25 Champions League. Calafiori featured in 30 of the 38 Serie A games and his versatility is something that could appeal to potential employers like Arteta. While primarily featuring at centre-back during the Euros, the former Roma man, is also comfortable on the left-side of a back four, which is one of Arsenal's biggest problem areas. Oleksandr Zinchenko's form dipped during the 2023-24 season, and with Kieran Tierney likely to leave the club and Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber more natural on the opposite flank, the Italian is the ideal man to bring in to the fold, despite difficult negotiations.

Calafiori would expect to slot into a defence which has been remarkably consistent with David Raya in goal, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba as the centre-back pairing and Ben White being deployed on the right side of the backline.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Assists 5 Pass Accuracy 89.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.68 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.07 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.72 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.3

Midfield & Wingers

Jorginho, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Nico Williams

Much of the talk coming out of Spain's Euro 2024 campaign is the emergence of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. The teenager has become the youngest ever player and goalscorer at the Championships, showcasing himself to be the real deal and not just potential wrapped around in hype. It hasn't prevented more than a few eyebrows being raised by his left-sided compatriot's performances, though.

Nico Williams has looked absolutely electric under Luis De La Fuente this summer and seems destined for bigger and better things. The 22-year-old managed 19 goal contributions in 31 La Liga games last season and is capable of playing on either flank. It would likely be Martinelli who would drop out, which would be harsh. However, the strength in depth this would give Mikel Arteta could propel his side to the top.

Bilbao won't be keen to sell, as replacing Williams would be incredibly challenging. For the right price, it's certainly not out of the realms of possibility.

The rest of the midfield is expected to largely remain the same with Jorginho and Declan Rice forming a solid midfield partnership in the second half last season. Captain Martin Odegaard will be looking to pick up where he left off after an imperious 2023-24 and Bukayo Saka is expected to take up his usual spot on the right wing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Athletic Bilbao are limited in their transfers by the 'Cantera Policy' which prevents the from signing any players outside of the Basque Country.

Nico Williams' Athletic Club Stats: 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

Forward

Victor Gyokores

If there is one thing that Arsenal has lacked in their recent title charges, it has been firepower in the middle of attack. While the likes Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have picked up most of the load in front of goal, Arteta's number nines have been lackluster. Gabriel Jesus was meant to revolutionise the frontline after his move from Manchester City. The Brazilian was never given the opportunity to be the main man behind Sergio Aguero and while he did make an impact initially, injuries and inconsistency have hampered him.

Then came Kai Havertz. The German wasn't initially bought in to be the focal point. Instead, he was meant to play a slightly deeper role. However, the former Chelsea man struggled, as did the team. This led to the 25-year-old being pushed further forward. While he began to find form towards the end of the year, it still wasn't enough.

Viktor Gyokeres, at a reported market rate of £85million, has had no issues finding the back of the net at Sporting CP since he move from Coventry last summer. With 43 goals in 50 games last season, the Swede could be the missing piece in the jigsaw, hence why the Gunners have already been keeping tabs on him.

Gyokeres, Jesus, Nketiah - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Gyokeres Jesus Nketiah Minutes 2,915 1,482 1,073 Goals 29 4 5 Assists 10 5 2 Shots per game 3.5 2 1.4 Pass success rate (%) 74 81 79.9 Aerials won per game 1.9 0.6 0.9 Overall rating 8.00 6.89 6.53

