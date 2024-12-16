Arsenal are among a host of Premier League clubs that have stepped up talks over signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani in January, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners, alongside Manchester United, are reportedly interested in bolstering Mikel Arteta’s frontline with the World Cup winner in early 2025 and find the idea of Kolo Muani’s arrival ‘appealing’.

The ‘exceptional’ Frenchman was apparently offered to English clubs by intermediaries in October, and interest has firmed up in the past few days.

Kolo Muani has struggled for regular game time under Luis Enrique this term, making just two starts in all competitions, and could soon be offered a way out of the French capital.

PSG are reportedly willing to sanction a loan move with an option to buy in the future, 18 months after signing Kolo Muani for £77m from Eintracht Frankfurt.

A move to the Premier League is also thought to be appealing for the Frenchman, with Arsenal now in the picture to land the 26-year-old next month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kolo Muani has scored twice in 14 appearances for PSG this season, amassing only around 450 minutes of action.

Arsenal, who dropped points at home to Everton on Saturday, are expected to be busy in January as they look to mount another Premier League title challenge.

Arteta’s men have remained third in the table after the weekend’s action, six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Gunners could well dip into the forward market in early 2025, but are prepared to wait for the right opportunity.

While they are unlikely to spend huge amounts, they would splash out on a significant player if a good value deal could be negotiated.

With Thomas Partey’s contract situation remaining uncertain, there is also talk of Arsenal aiming for another midfielder, after signing Mikel Merino in the summer, but they are not overly concerned about the area at the moment.

Randal Kolo Muani's Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.7 Expected assisted goals 0.9 Minutes played 358

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.