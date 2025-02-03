Arsenal are still trying to sign an attacker ahead of the transfer deadline, but the club are aiming for big moves in the summer if they can't land one, according to Fabrizio Romano speaking on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast.

Arsenal have been in the hunt for a striker all summer. Gabriel Jesus struggled to find goalscoring form before, last month, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Kai Havertz, meanwhile, has shown shaky form all season, with many still wondering whether he is best suited as a number nine or elsewhere on the pitch. The Gunners have seen themselves linked to both Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins over the window, though neither proved to be a feasible deal.

Arsenal Not Giving up on Last-Minute Deal

Gunners are well-prepared for the summer

If there are no winter incomings for Arsenal, then it will only be due to the focus they have on the upcoming summer and potential signings. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated:

“At the moment, (there’s) still no guarantee. I’m sure that things are going on behind the scenes, because there are many contacts with agents. Arsenal are still trying to find the right opportunity, let’s see if they will be able to make it happen, also to share something positive with Arsenal fans. "For sure, in the summer, something really important will happen in that position. Let’s see what happens last minute.”

It would not be surprising to see Arsenal push for a striker in the summer, especially if they get nothing over the line before the new season. As aforementioned, Sesko is a player much-admired by the club, but a deal this month would have proved impossible.

As for Watkins, Arsenal saw their opening bid rejected straight away, given Unai Emery’s preference for the striker at Aston Villa. The deal became all the more unfeasible after the sale of Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr, but all signs suggest that the Gunners are willing to wait to secure the perfect striker.

