Highlights Despite previous failed attempts, Arsenal still have interest in signing Douglas Luiz this summer, but it would require a substantial offer to convince Aston Villa to sell.

Arsenal have already spent £200 million on new players, making it unlikely they have significant funds remaining for further signings.

Arsenal may need to focus on offloading players, such as Folarin Balogun, due to financial constraints, and Burnley is a potential destination for Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal are still keen on bringing Douglas Luiz to the Emirates Stadium this summer, despite a key obstacle standing in their way, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Luiz was a player of interest to the Gunners last summer, with Arsenal having seen multiple bids rejected for the Aston Villa midfielder.

Arsenal transfer news - Douglas Luiz

It's difficult to imagine Arsenal having any money left in the transfer kitty to make more additions this summer, after already splurging £200 million on fresh talent.

Declan Rice was the most expensive of the additions, having joined from Arsenal for a reported £105 million fee.

The former West Ham United man arrived at the Emirates Stadium alongside Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, who both put pen to paper on deals with the north Londoners earlier in the window.

However, if reports are to be believed, Mikel Arteta could be welcoming another new face before the window shuts, as interest in Luiz might be revived.

That's according to The Daily Mirror, who claim Arsenal are plotting another pursuit for the £75,000-per-week earner, just 12 months after the 13-time English champions were knocked back by Aston Villa.

Last summer the capital club offered £25 million to sign Luiz, but Aston Villa laughed the approach off, with Arsenal said to considering another bid.

However, as was the case last year, it's expected Aston Villa will remain steadfast in their attempts to keep him at the club, not least because the West Midlands outfit now have European football on offer.

What has Dean Jones said about Douglas Luiz to Arsenal?

When quizzed on the latest update regarding Luiz to Arsenal, transfer insider Jones admitted a deal would be difficult to pull off.

Hinting the interest was there, but the finances were perhaps not, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it’s an open secret in football that Arsenal still want Douglas Luiz, but they have failed to sign him in the past and given that Aston Villa are in a better place now than they were in 2022, I would expect them to keep hold of him again.

"It would take a huge offer to change their stance on that and while I do actually think this would be a great style of player for Arsenal to sign, I’m not convinced they have the capability in this window to make an offer that is so strong that Aston Villa can not turn it down."

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

While they might still be active in the search for incomings, it's also suggested Arsenal will at some point have to turn attention to offloading players.

One man who could depart the Emirates Stadium is Folarin Balogun, but hopes of a permanent exit have been stunted due to the hefty £50 million price tag on the striker's head.

Elsewhere, Albert Sambi Lokonga is another player tipped to depart the club, with The Evening Standard suggesting Burnley are best placed to land the midfielder.

Lokonga worked with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, with the duo tipped to reunite before the transfer window slams shut on September 1st.