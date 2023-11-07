Highlights Mikel Arteta's rant might not have been anything to do with the PGMOL.

It's not quite clicking with certain players after having to get used to Arteta's system.

While multiple strikers have been linked with a move, including Ivan Toney, Arsenal have their eye on two midfielders.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with making a move for a striker in the January transfer window, but journalist Paul Brown has given a key reason to GIVEMESPORT as to why it might not be a problem position for Mikel Arteta.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arteta's two main options through the centre of his attack, and it's fair to admit that neither are consistent, world-class goalscorers. However, the balance of Arsenal's forward line brought them plenty of success last season as they pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race, but there is also an argument that a top-level centre-forward would have seen them get over the line.

It's not been a perfect start to the campaign for the Gunners, so some of the supporters at the Emirates Stadium will undoubtedly be calling for reinforcements when the winter window opens for business.

Mikel Arteta wants a striker

Over the last few months, since the summer transfer window has closed, there has been a host of reports suggesting the Gunners will be targeting a striker in the winter. Jesus and Nketiah might not be as consistent as Arteta would like, and the Arsenal duo often raise question marks when discussing their chances of winning the league.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal 2023/2024 Player Games Goals Assists Rating Key Passes Shots Eddie Nketiah 9 (2) 5 0 7.01 0.5 2.3 Gabriel Jesus 4 (3) 1 0 6.87 0.6 1.4 All statistics per WhoScored

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney is one to watch for Arsenal in the January window. The England international doesn't need time to adapt to the Premier League, so he could make an instant impact at the Emirates.

TEAMtalk have also claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is appreciated by the Gunners, but the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the young forward. Reports in Italy have also suggested that Arsenal are interested in Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, so the north London club are clearly casting their net far and wide.

Signing a striker appears to be a possibility for Arteta and his recruitment team, considering some of the names linked with a move to the Emirates. However, the Spanish manager may be pleased with the options at his disposal, especially with Kai Havertz capable of playing in a centre-forward role.

Brown has suggested that he still believes Arsenal are an attacking force with the current crop of players Arteta is able to utilise, and nobody should underestimate that. The journalist adds that there are, of course, teething problems with new signings adapting to Arteta's system, so it's not always going to work. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Arsenal are still a great attacking force. I don't think anyone should underestimate that. I just think there are some teething problems fitting all the new players into the system. And for Arteta, he has spoken about rotating and mixing and matching depending on the opposition. So I think when you do that, you can have games where it doesn't really click or it doesn't work, and then you have to find solutions. He didn't find a solution at the weekend and that's probably the reason for the rant really about the officials and VAR more than anything. But I think Arsenal will get it right. There are goals in this team. They're one of the best-attacking forces in the Premier League. There isn't a lot to worry about here really."

We saw Arteta let off some stream after the game, ranting towards the VAR officials after their game against Newcastle United at the weekend. The performance was disappointed, regardless of any decision, which might have been a reason for his anger.

A midfielder could be a priority at the Emirates

Due to the injury issues Thomas Partey is currently facing and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Emile Smith Rowe, with Newcastle United interested in the midfielder, according to journalist Ben Jacobs in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, bringing in an additional body in the middle of the park could be Arteta's plan. Reports in Brazil have claimed that Arsenal are in the race to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre, with Fulham and Liverpool also keen on the youngster.

He's not the only midfielder that the Gunners are reportedly interested in as they look to reinforce this position when the January transfer window opens for business. Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the north London club have their eye on Royal Antwerp talent Arthur Vermeeren. Although there has been plenty of talk of a striker arriving at the Emirates, a new midfielder could be a priority.