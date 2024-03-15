Highlights Arsenal are scouting Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal could be looking to secure the signature of a new striker in the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres have both been scouted by Mikel Arteta's recruitment team.

The north London outfit are currently battling to win the Premier League title, alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, and adding a top-level centre-forward could be what they need to allow them to continue competing at the top. The Gunners fell at the final hurdle last season with Pep Guardiola's side lifting the trophy, and Arsenal will be hoping to go one better over the next few years.

Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, and Kai Havertz have all spent spells in the centre-forward role at the Emirates Stadium this term, with Arteta yet to find a regular solution up front. Signing an additional striker could be a priority when the summer transfer window opens for business later this year.

Arsenal Considering Moves for Gyokeres and Sesko

One of the strikers currently being considered by Arsenal is RB Leipzig striker Sesko, with the north London outfit sending scouts to monitor the young forward. Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 20-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga side back in 2022 for a fee of around £55m.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Arsenal were also looking at Sporting CP striker Gyokeres. The Swedish international has been in sensational form since his move from Coventry City at the beginning of the campaign, and his performances have turned the heads of multiple clubs around Europe. It won't be easy to prise him away from the Portuguese club, with his release clause at £86m.

Benjamin Sesko v Eddie Nketiah v Gabriel Jesus - 2023/2024 Stats Gyokeres Sesko Nketiah Jesus Starts 23 10 10 13 Goals 19 7 5 4 Assists 9 1 2 3 Expected Goals 13.2 4.4 4.4 5.4 Key Passes Per 90 1.83 0.67 0.77 1.81 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.83 2.60 1.88 1.02 Shots Per 90 3.06 2.80 3.08 3.31 Correct as of 11/03/2024

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could find a deal to bring Gyokeres to the Premier League difficult to complete, with the former Coventry man preferring a move to Serie A side AC Milan. How Arsenal finish the season might alter Gyokeres' thinking, as it could be difficult to turn down the chance to join the Premier League champions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite Arteta yet to find a guaranteed starter at centre-forward, Arsenal have scored more goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (70).

Ben Jacobs - Arsenal Have Scouted Sesko and Gyokeres

Jacobs has confirmed that Arsenal have scouted both Sesko and Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think it's true that Arsenal have scouted Gyokeres and Sesko, but scouting is a very formative thing that you do out of due diligence for players you like, players that you're not going to move for, players that you want to still assess, players that you might move for in many windows time. Scouting doesn't quite equate to advancing anything. It's a very normal thing, so we can't read too much into it. I think that Sesko is an interesting one, potentially for Arsenal but also for Chelsea and PSG, and his release clause at €50m (£43m) is naturally significantly cheaper than Victor Osimhen for example."

Arsenal Also Scouting Donyell Malen

Sources have also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could make a move to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen. The Gunners are expected to send scouts to watch the Dutch attacker against the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen over the next few months.

GMS sources have also confirmed that Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto is also on Arteta and his recruitment team's shortlist, alongside Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and Athletic Bilbao youngster Nico Williams. The Spanish manager is clearly looking to reinforce his attacking options during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners could be busy when the market opens as they battle to regularly compete at the top of the Premier League.

