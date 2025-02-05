Arsenal’s search for a new forward was a major talking point throughout the January transfer window but, in the end, they decided to hold off. The club explored multiple options, yet ultimately determined that the right player wasn’t available at the right price.

Now, all attention turns to the summer—where Benjamin Sesko appears to be the most realistic option, despite strong admiration for Alexander Isak.

Arsenal's Interest in Alexander Isak is no Secret

The Newcastle striker looks out of reach

Arsenal’s interest in Isak is no secret, with the Swedish striker previously being described as Mikel Arteta's 'dream' signing. He fits the mould of a striker who could elevate Arteta’s attack—technically sharp, physically strong, and already proving his quality in the Premier League. He can also play wider in attack at times, if necessary. However, sources close to Arsenal now believe there is “almost no chance” of signing him at this rate.

Newcastle remain in a strong position and have no desire to sell. With Champions League qualification still within reach, they’re under no pressure to cash in, and the figures being suggested - some as high as £150 million - are beyond what Arsenal are willing to entertain. While club sources insist that valuation is exaggerated, there is still a growing expectation that Isak would command well over £100 million.

Right now, Arsenal simply don’t see a path to signing him. With Isak looking out of reach, Arsenal did explore other options. Ollie Watkins was one of them, with the club making an enquiry in January. However, £40 million wasn’t even enough to start a conversation with Aston Villa.

Watkins has been one of the standout strikers in the league this season, and Villa had no interest in weakening their squad mid-season. A future move isn’t impossible, but he was never truly available in this window.

Another name briefly considered was Mathys Tel. The Bayern Munich youngster was presented as a possible market opportunity, but Arsenal quickly decided it wasn’t worth pursuing further. While talented, Tel isn’t the proven goalscorer they need, and the effort required to make a deal happen outweighed the potential benefits. Especially if he did not end up signing permanently.

Arsenal Explored Sesko in January

Sesko could be the one

The reality is that Sesko was always high on Arsenal’s list - even before they explored Watkins. We’ve been told that Arsenal again explored Sesko in January, and their interest in him is extreme. However, they quickly realised RB Leipzig were not open for business at this stage. Rather than push for an impossible deal, Arsenal chose to show complete respect for Leipzig’s stance to ensure they don’t damage their chances of signing him in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has been averaging a Bundesliga goal every 173 minutes this season

That patience may pay off. Sesko has an agreement that he can leave when the time is right, and Arsenal know he is interested in the move. He may not yet be at Isak’s level or profile, and he may have a different style of play, but his potential is huge. With Leipzig far more open to entertain offers in the summer, this could be the striker Arsenal finally secure.

Isak looks too tricky unless he pushes to leave, Watkins was a fall-back plan, and Tel wasn’t the right fit. Right now that leaves Sesko as a player Arsenal admire, have already enquired about, and now seems increasingly likely to target once the window reopens. The Gunners need a forward who can make them more ruthless in future seasons. If things fall into place, Sesko might just be that player.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 05/02/2025