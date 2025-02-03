Arsenal are still in the market for a new attacker in the final hours of the January transfer window, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Gunners have been looking to bring in a new striker during the window, particularly after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for an extended period with a knee injury. Bukayo Saka is also currently on the treatment table, leaving Mikel Arteta with limited options going forward.

Arsenal 'Still Looking at Options'

They are still 'active'

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are still in the market for a new forward and are 'active' in their search for reinforcements. Despite being happy with Ethan Nwaneri's recent impact, the Gunners do want to add another forward before the January transfer window slams shut...

"Yes, Arsenal are still looking at options. It’s not over or closed. Not easy for sure and the club are very happy with Ethan Nwaneri’s recent rise - but they are still active."

It's a difficult market for the north London outfit to contend with, as clubs with top-level strikers don't want to allow them to depart. The likes of Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak have been linked with a move to the Emirates, but it was always going to be tricky for the Gunners to convince RB Leipzig and Newcastle United to part ways.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox