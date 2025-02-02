Arsenal have been considering a 'big investment' on a new striker, amid interest in Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, in the January transfer window, but Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that it's going to be difficult to bring in the profile of player they want.

After losing Gabriel Jesus for a significant period due to injury, adding a new centre-forward could be a priority for Arsenal in the final hours of the January transfer window. So far, they've been unable to get a deal over the line, but it's not for the want of trying.

Bukayo Saka has also spent some time on the treatment table, adding further need for attacking reinforcements this month. The deadline for January is edging closer and closer, and the calibre of player the Gunners might be wanting to bring in are unlikely to be available so late in the window.

Arsenal Thinking About 'Big Investment'

Isak and Sesko could be unattainable

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have been thinking about making a 'big investment' on a new striker in the January transfer window. Targets such as Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak could be difficult to bring to the Emirates Stadium, as the likes of Newcastle United and RB Leipzig don't want to lose their superstars...

"It's not an easy one, to be honest, for Arsenal, because they've been thinking of a big investment, for example, a player like Sesko. Clubs like Newcastle for Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig for Sesko, they don't want to lose their superstars in the final days of the window. So it looks difficult to go for that kind of player, and probably that kind of investment will be made in the summer. So Sesko and Isak remain players they want, but for the summer transfer window. Let's see if Arsenal can find an opportunity."

The north London outfit will have to consider whether it's worth attempting a mega bid to try and sign one of their main targets, but they do appear to have other options. The Gunners did make an offer to try and sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins earlier in the window, but Unai Emery's side rejected a £45m bid, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

