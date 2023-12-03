Highlights Arsenal have enjoyed a strong rise under Mikel Artera, but there are suggestions they're still missing a striker.

It could be the difference between Arsenal extending their title challenge and going on step further from last season.

GIVEMESPORT have put together a list of five strikers, ranging from experienced marksmen to hidden gems, that could be signed by Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping the Gunners hierarchy can sanction a big-money January transfer move, as he looks to bring the Premier League title back to north London for the first time in 20 years.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires were all donning the Arsenal shirt the last time they lifted the Premier League trophy in 2003/04, with the class of 2022/23 having come close to ending their drought for a league title. Ultimately though, it wasn't to be, as a spirited effort from the eventual runners-up saw them finish five points behind champions and treble-winners Manchester City.

Buoyed by the belief they can go one step further this time around, Arsenal have started the season in strong fashion, but one criticism of Arteta's squad remains: they don't have a reliable recognised striker. And in recognition of that, GIVEMESPORT have highlighted five potential strikers Arsenal could sign during the January transfer window, which may boost their hopes of winning the Premier League.

5 Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic definitely hasn't ever played for Arsenal, right? Such has been the constant talk of the Serbian striker signing for the Gunners, it at times feels like he may have already pulled on the red and white shirt before. Indeed, back in the 2022 January transfer window, The Evening Standard reported that the Gunners were working on a £58m deal for the centre-forward, with Arteta having given his backing for a move.

But, despite the tedious links between Vlahovic and Arsenal, there's a reason his name is constantly in the conversation around striker targets, because he would be a superb signing for the 13-time English champions. Averaging over three shots per match, according to FBref, Vlahovic would represent the profile of player Arsenal need to convert the chances provided by creative outlets like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

Dusan Vlahovic Career Stats Matches 231 Goals 100 Assists 17 Yellow Cards 22 Red Cards 1

The only problem for Arsenal will likely be getting him out of Juventus, as the 23-year-old is under contract at the Allianz Stadium until the summer of 2026. When Chelsea were sniffing around his signature in the summer window, it's reported they were quoted around £34 million, plus Romelu Lukaku, to free Vlahovic from his Juventus contract.

Using that as a guideline, it's likely the Serie A outfit will demand a flat fee closer to £100 million, if they're to sanction Vlahovic's exit in January.

4 Olivier Giroud

Okay, hear us out. This may be the most unlikely shout to make this list, but if Arsenal are in need of a top-quality striker, with an eye for goal, who boasts experience winning major trophies, there are few more suitable options on the market than ex-Gunner Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud Career Stats Matches 686 Goals 277 Assists 95 Yellow Cards 84 Red Cards 18

Like a vintage French wine, Giroud has got better with age and the 2018 World Cup winners continues to prove his worth for AC Milan in Serie A. In fact, only Inter Milan talisman Lautaro Martinez has netted more goals in the Italian first tier than Giroud this season, with his tally of seven in the competition the second-best after 13 matches.

Granted, the chances of this signing happening are slim, given his bridge with the north Londoners was burnt some time ago, but that doesn't mean to say he wouldn't bring goals to the Arsenal side.

3 Serhou Guirassy

Somewhat of a wildcard pick, Serhou Guirassy isn't a household name, but he could be the goal-machine Arsenal need to fire them to a Premier League title. Having endured somewhat of a journeyman career so far, it looks as if the 27-year-old has finally found his groove for VfB Stuttgart.

During his first 10 games of the 2023/24 season for the Bundesliga side, Guirassy netted an astonishing 16 goals, averaging at least a goal a game in Germany's top flight. That run included an impressive five-game scoring streak at the beginning of the season, where the Guinea international scored a whopping 10 goals.

Serhou Guirassy Career Stats Matches 271 Goals 95 Assists 15 Yellow Cards 24 Red Cards 2

As a result, his market value has skyrocketed, jumping from £12 million at the start of the season, to the current estimation of £34 million right now, as per Transfermarkt. And if Arsenal could tempt Stuttgart into making a sale, they could find themselves a bargain from the Bundesliga.

2 Victor Boniface

Sticking in Germany now, Victor Boniface may have only signed for current club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window, but the centre-forward has wasted little time in making an impact for Xabi Alonso's side. So much so, he's already worked his way onto the watchlist of a number of top European sides.

Victor Boniface Career Stats Matches 134 Goals 51 Assists 26 Yellow Cards 11 Red Cards 1

Scoring 22 times across all competitions for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last season, Boniface has picked up where he left off this time around and is finding the net with ease for high-flyers Bayer Leverkusen. Averaging a goal or an assist every match across the first 17 games of the season, 11 of which were goals, Boniface is continuing to prove he can cut it at the top level in Europe.

Forget Victor Osimhen, it's his countryman and namesake Boniface Arsenal should be looking to sign up front.

1 Ivan Toney

And finally then, a player who is heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium, it looks as if Ivan Toney will be on the move during the January transfer window, with Arsenal positioning themselves to battle for his signature.

While Toney hasn't played a match since May due to the suspension he received for betting charges, the England international is a proven Premier League goalscorer and would be a worthy addition to Arteta's side. During the 68 Premier League matches Toney has played with Brentford since 2021, the Northampton-born star has netted 32 goals - a tally which equals out at around one goal every other game.

Ivan Toney Career Stats Matches 401 Goals 165 Assists 59 Yellow Cards 90 Red Cards 4

At 27-year-old, Toney is now approaching the prime years of his career, and a transfer away from Brentford is starting to look like a realistic possibility.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Toney is on Arsenal's radar, and the north London outfit might appeal to the striker more than fellow suitors Chelsea, because they're currently playing Champions League football. However, any hopes of a deal could hinge on Brentford's asking price, as Jacobs expects the Bees to hold out for a fee in the region of £80 million.