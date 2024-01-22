Highlights Arsenal may make a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney in the summer to strengthen their striker position.

Toney has expressed a desire to play for a title-contending team, making Arsenal an attractive option.

However, the £100m asking price for Toney is unlikely to be met in the winter window, and any potential move may depend on the sale of Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a host of strikers with the January transfer window in full flow, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided the latest update to GIVEMESPORT, explaining why they could make a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney in the summer.

The centre-forward position has been a bit of a problem for the Gunners this season, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggling to find consistency in front of goal. The north London outfit will be pushing for the Premier League title this campaign and in order to gain ground on Manchester City and Liverpool, they might need a top-level number nine to help them in the race.

Toney has been regularly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and the Brentford forward has admitted that he wants to be playing for a side competing for titles. Whether it's Toney or another, you'd imagine Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team will be scouring the market for a striker.

Toney among Arsenal's targets

According to the Independent, Brentford have set an asking price of £100m for Toney, with Arsenal one of the sides who are interested in securing his signature. The Gunners are said to be favourites to prise him away from the Bees, but it's a hefty fee that the north London outfit are unlikely to fork out in the winter window. Any move for Toney could be dependent on whether Eddie Nketiah is sold in the transfer window.

Ivan Toney - Career Stats Matches 402 Goals 166 Assists 59 Yellow Cards 90 Red Cards 4 All stats via Transfermarkt - as of 22/01/2024

Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Toney is a player that the Gunners appreciate and he would be open to joining Arteta's charges, but as it stands, the Gunners can't afford the financial package. Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would like to enter the market for a new centre-forward in January, but it's not an easy window to find a suitable target. Arteta and his recruitment team only want to bring in a top-level striker if they're going to dip into their pockets, and finding someone capable of making an immediate impact that their parent club would be willing to sanction a sale for is extremely tough.

It's understood that Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are also admired by the scouting department at the Emirates, but again, it's not going to be easy to convince the Italian clubs to part ways in the winter window.

Related Karim Benzema move could be 'one to follow' amid links to Arsenal Arsenal could be interested in signing Karim Benzema in the January transfer window to plug a gap until the summer.

Dharmesh Sheth - Arsenal to push for striker

Sheth has suggested that there is a strong likelihood that the Gunners push to sign a striker in the summer, but a January move, especially for a player like Toney, is going to be difficult. The Sky Sports reporter adds that Toney is likely to remain with Brentford for the remainder of the season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"It's looking increasingly likely Ivan Toney is going to stay at Brentford until the end of the season, at least. He's got 18 months left on his contract and like I said before, with a contract situation when it comes to one year left, you are getting into the sell or renew category, so it's unlikely he's going to sign a new contract at Brentford. So, it's probably the time that Brentford will cash in in the summer. Arsenal have been linked with him for a very, very long time. It's very unlikely they'll be able to do any kind of deal for Ivan Toney in this transfer window. Will they go back in the summer and revisit it then? There's a strong likelihood that they would want to do a deal for a striker. Only because everyone can see that that's an area where Arsenal do need to strengthen."

Mikel Arteta wants Italian defender

According to reports in Italy, Arsenal are set to battle it out with Aston Villa to secure the signature of Leandro Spinazzola. The 30-year-old defender has entered the final six months of his deal, meaning his current club Roma could be open to cashing in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners don't have a huge budget, but bringing Spinazzola to the Emirates is a transfer that has potential. It's a position that Arteta is looking to fix, and Spinazzola also has plenty of versatility to provide cover and competition in different areas of the pitch.