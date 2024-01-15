Highlights Arsenal may be considering signing a new striker in January to enhance their chances of competing for the Premier League title.

Gabriel Jesus has struggled to score consistently, leading to calls for a new centre-forward such as Ollie Watkins to be recruited.

However, it may be difficult for Arsenal to find the right striker in the winter window and they may have to wait until the summer to make a significant signing.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new striker in the January transfer window, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively spoken to GIVEMESPORT about their chances of bringing in a new centre-forward in the winter.

Mikel Arteta could be considering the acquisition of a top-level centre-forward to enhance Arsenal's chances of making a significant push for the Premier League title. The Gunners have been linked with various strikers during the January transfer window, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggling to find the back of the net consistently for the north London outfit.

Jesus is Arteta's main option in attack, but the Brazilian has found things difficult so far this campaign. If the Gunners want to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the title, then securing the signature of a striker who can score 20 goals a season could be imperative.

Arteta urged to sign a striker in January

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has expressed his opinion that Jesus is often positioned too far away from the goal, actively engaging in the build-up rather than getting on the end of chances created. He suggests that recruiting a new striker could significantly enhance the team's performance, recommending considering a striker such as Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins as a potential solution.

Ollie Watkins vs Gabriel Jesus - 2023/2024 Premier League season Stats Watkins Jesus Appearances 21 15 Goals 9 3 Assists 8 1 xG 9.3 4.8 Key Passes 31 17 Shots On Target 24 14 Statistics via FBref - Correct as of 15/01/2024

Earlier in the season it was claimed that the Gunners were interested in signing Aston Villa striker Watkins to solve their attacking issues, much to the likely joy of former goalkeeper Seaman. Unai Emery's side are unlikely to want to offload the England international in the middle of a campaign, so the north London outfit may be forced to work with Jesus for the remainder of the term. Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jesus has had a positive impact on the dressing room, but he fears that the former Man City man doesn't score enough goals.

Journalist Brown also told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were looking to bring in a striker capable of hitting 20/25 goals in a season, and it's no surprise given the form of Jesus. Arsenal spent a significant amount of money during the summer transfer window on new additions, which may have had an impact on the amount of cash available in the winter. Although signing a striker might feel like a major priority to many of the supporters at the Emirates Stadium, they may have to stay patient until the summer.

Fabrizio Romano - January is not easy for Arsenal

Romano has suggested that Arsenal would like to enter the market for a new striker in the winter window, but they will only proceed if a deal is right, and they want to sign someone important in this position. The Italian journalist adds that in the winter window, it's not easy to find this kind of player. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"It's difficult. I trust Mikel Arteta when he says it's unlikely because Arsenal would like to enter the market for a new striker but we know that, this is their idea, this is how they work, they only proceed when they feel that the deal is right. So for example for Declan Rice, they went very strong, but they had a strong belief that Declan Rice was the player they needed. When you sign a striker and you are the level of Arsenal in the top positions in the Premier League and in the Champions League, they want to sign someone important there. In the January transfer window it is not easy to find that kind of player."

Arsenal have striker targets lined up

The Gunners are reportedly interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to the Independent, but the Bees are set to demand in the region of £100m to allow him to depart. Italian journalist Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Toney would be keen on a move to the Emirates, but Brentford certainly holds all the cards in this situation.

Toney's contract isn't set to expire at Brentford until 2025. Although the Bees would undoubtedly want the England international to have a lengthier deal, Thomas Frank's side won't be forced to offload him in January and are likely to wait until at least the summer.