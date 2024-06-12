Highlights Arsenal are targeting Gyokeres, Zirkzee, and Ferguson after missing out on Sesko.

Zirkzee, likened to Giroud, and Arsenal could compete with AC Milan for his signature, while looking at affordable options in Gyokeres and Ferguson.

The Gunners could also add another midfielder this summer.

Arsenal remain calm after missing out on RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko, journalist Ben Jacobs wrote in his GMS column, as they have three other names on their shortlist, including former Bayern Munich prospect Joshua Zirkzee, who currently plies his trade for Bologna.

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City for the second season on the trot, the Gunners are eyeing a new centre forward to ensure they close the gap between themselves and the perennial English top tier champions.

Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah have proven to be prolific enough to lead the line for the north Londoners, especially when you compare their seasonal returns compared to the likes of Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal Have Three-Man Shortlist of Sesko Alternatives

Viktor Gyokeres, Joshua Zirkzee and Evan Ferguson

Sesko emerged as one of the leading candidates to become Arsenal’s leading marksmen heading into 2024/25, but given the Slovenia international has now officially extended his stay with his current employers, Jacobs has revealed that Arteta and Co have a three-man shortlist.

The club were in a transfer tug-of-war with fellow Londoners Chelsea before he put pen to paper on fresh terms in the Bundesliga. Heading into the summer trading period, the club are eyeing moves for Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyokeres, Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion and Bologna man Zirkzee.

Suggesting that Zirkzee, who has been described as a 'complete forward by scout Jacek Kulig, is very much in the mold of former striker Olivier Giroud, Jacobs insisted that AC Milan are front-runners for his sought-after signature. He did say, however, that Arsenal could be a team to watch in the race should the Rossoneri’s interest collapse.

Gyokeres, Ferguson, Zirkzee - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Gyokeres Ferguson Zirkzee Minutes 2,915 1,366 2,772 Goals 29 6 11 Assists 10 0 4 Shots per game 3.5 1.2 2.5 Dribbles per game 2.1 0.3 1.5 Overall rating 8.00 6.49 7.03

The Dutchman registered 11 goals and five assists in 34 Serie A appearances in 2023/24 and is available for a release clause price of £34 million. Manchester United, according to Sky Sports, are also in the mix for the 23-year-old’s services in a bid to support Rasmus Hojlund’s development.

According to the Mirror, Gyokeres’ signature could cost just £68.5 million - which is just a fraction of the figures that had been mooted previously, while Ferguson is also of interest. The Brighton ace scored six goals in 27 Premier League outings across the campaign just gone.

Arsenal Scouts Eyeing Fofana

Man Utd also interested in the Frenchman

Not only are Arsenal looking to bolster their centre-forward department, but a midfield partner for Declan Rice, also viewed as a replacement for Thomas Partey, is being eyed and Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggested that Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana could be an option.

Manchester United-linked Fofana is set to leave his current employers this summer, per the Italian, as he approaches the final year of his contract. In the lead up to the summer transfer window opening for business, Romano has suggested that Arsenal had sent scouts to watch the Frenchman in action for Monaco.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fofana played the most Ligue 1 minutes (2703) for Monaco in 2023/24.

Fofana, 25, joined the French club in 2020 from Strasbourg and has emerged as a pivotal part of the club, notching just short of 200 games for the club (175). In 2023/24 alone, the Paris-born star notched four goals and assists in 32 league appearances, proving his nature to perform in the final third.