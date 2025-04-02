Arsenal are strong favourites to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the summer transfer window, The Telegraph journalist Sam Dean has revealed.

The Gunners are targeting a back-up for David Raya after the season, as Neto’s loan from Bournemouth is expiring, and look well-placed to secure Garcia as another signing from Spain.

Arsenal are believed to be in talks to land Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, ahead of their Premier League rivals Liverpool, and are preparing to invest heavily to increase their first-team depth this summer.

A new striker arrival at the Emirates is also anticipated, with both Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko remaining on Mikel Arteta’s radar.

Arsenal Remain Keen on Joan Garcia

‘Strong favourites’ to sign Espanyol goalkeeper

According to Dean, Arsenal are now ‘strong favourites’ to land Garcia this summer, after registering their interest in the 23-year-old before the season.

Garcia was on Arsenal’s radar at least from last summer, following his breakout campaign in the Spanish second tier, where he helped Espanyol secure a return to La Liga.

The 23-year-old, praised as 'outstanding', has played every single minute of their top-flight campaign this term, conceding 40 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

He is under contract at the Barcelona-based club until June 2028, meaning Espanyol will be in a strong position if an offer from the Emirates does arrive in the coming months.

Arsenal have only used a back-up goalkeeper twice this campaign, with Neto and 16-year-old Jack Porter each making an appearance in place of Raya.

Joan Garcia's Espanyol Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 28 Goals conceded 40 Clean sheets 4 Minutes played 2,520

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-04-25.