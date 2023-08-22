Arsenal are weighing up the future of Folarin Balogun amid interest from across the continent, with transfer insider Dean Jones revealing to GIVEMESPORT which way they're currently swaying.

Balogun is one of Europe's hottest properties right now, but the striker might have to leave Arsenal in order to play regular first-team football.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

Having enjoyed a stellar season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims, where the USMNT international netted 22 goals in 39 matches, there was an expectation that Balogun would slot straight back into the Arsenal senior squad.

However, so far that hasn't been the case, with some suggestions that the forward could be forced to move away from north London in search of regular football.

If he's to do that, it's expected any move will be a permanent one, after Balogun himself confirmed he's not willing to sign up for another season-long loan.

Unsurprisingly, the list of suitors is a long one, with perhaps the most interesting proposal currently on the table coming from Arsenal's London rivals, Chelsea.

It's suggested by The Daily Mail that Chelsea have held talks over a potential transfer, whereas West Ham United and Monaco are also tipped to get involved.

But now, with the window edging towards its conclusion, transfer insider Dean Jones has provided a key update to GIVEMESPORT about Balogun's next move.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

When asked on the latest in regard to Balogun's Arsenal future, the reliable reporter said: “He should be viewed as one of the hottest properties on the market right now.

“A player that can get into golden positions, is not afraid to have a shot at goal, and always is hungry to score goals.

“If he finds the right club it could redefine how that club’s season goes - but finding the right club is absolutely the key.

“He’s being linked to Chelsea but that isn’t great for him from my viewpoint. I can see why they would be interested and I can see why he might be lighting up boxes that they want met, yet where does he actually fit?

“They are not going to give up on Nicolas Jackson yet and I don’t know if this is the sort of competition that forces wither to actually up their game.

“A couple of other English clubs are linked too but at the moment no one has come forward with an offer and there is a strong feeling that Monaco is his most likely landing spot - which would be a bit of a surprise in my eyes.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

Away from the Balogun saga, there are other issues for Mikel Arteta to sort out ahead of next month's deadline, with various players linked with moves away from the club.

As per a report by The Daily Mail, defender Gabriel Magalhaes is currently being courted by Real Madrid, as Los Blanos search for a replacement to the injured Eder Militao.

Elsewhere, Nuno Tavares is also being linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, and Unai Emery's Aston Villa have emerged as a potential suitor.

While transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kieran Tierney faces a decision about his future, with Real Sociedad reportedly interested in the Scottish international.