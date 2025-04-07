Arsenal have tabled an initial £30m offer to sign Leicester City starlet Bilal El Khannouss this summer, according to claims from Fichajes.

The Gunners have reportedly set their sights on the Moroccan international ahead of the upcoming transfer window as they look to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options amid their disappointing Premier League campaign.

The North London giants are on course to finish second in the league for a third consecutive season and have suffered significant injury setbacks this term.

They are without strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of the campaign, as well as defender Gabriel, who suffered a season-ending injury last week.

Arsenal Want Bilal El Khannouss

Make initial offer for the Moroccan midfielder

According to Fichajes, El Khannouss has attracted the interest of several major European clubs amid his breakout season at Leicester.

The Morocco international, praised as ‘mind-blowing’, has been a bright spark in the Foxes’ dismal campaign, with the club looking destined for a return to the Championship under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Arsenal could soon look to take advantage of Leicester’s unfortunate situation, having identified El Khannouss as a potential addition to Arteta’s midfield.

The Gunners are reportedly ready to part with £30m to secure the 21-year-old, who would be open to switching clubs amid Leicester's looming return to the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: El Khannouss has scored two goals and provided one assist in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

Arsenal are anticipating a busy summer under Arteta as they also aim to boost their striker options, with Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko remaining on their radar.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Gunners could face serious competition for the latter from Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Sesko’s suitors will have the opportunity to activate his release clause this summer, which reportedly stands at around €70m.

Bilal El Khannouss' Leicester City Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,585

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.