Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sparked an unexpected title push last season and they are back in the Champions League, which brings new problems as well as fresh excitement.

Where do they want to strengthen?

The core of this team needs bulking up, quite literally. Sources are suggesting that physicality is a key aspect that Arteta wants to focus on when Arsenal build out their squad for next season. We will see plenty of links to a wide forward but it is the centre of midfield where they intend to spend most heavily.

Who could they sign?

Look out for their pursuit of a centre-back, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi alongside Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan as early targets. Guehi is the most interesting option to them but there will be fierce competition for him and the player has his own ideas about what he needs next in terms of development and growth. Torino’s Perr Schuurs is a left-field name to look out for if other plans do not work out, as they scouted him from a while back. He’s already been linked with a few clubs ahead of the window with Italian reports saying he could cost £26m, but from what I have been told he has the adaptability and strong playing foundations to build on and he has the room for broadening his skillset that Arteta likes.

Mason Mount has been a man of interest but there is also the possibility of Arsenal revisiting talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo.

A full-back will come in, Ivan Fresneda was long-linked and Sacha Boey is an avenue explored recently, but there are others - like the ambitious glances towards Joao Cancelo.

One dream signing this summer?

Declan Rice is the priority target as they begin talks with potential new signings. He is everything Arteta wants for his engine room and the Gunners have spent months planning a proposal that wins him over. Rice’s admiration for them is confirmed, with sources indicating he truly is keen to join if an agreement can be reached with West Ham United. Personal terms should not be a problem - Arsenal just have to hope this isn’t suddenly hijacked by Manchester City.

Biggest challenge this summer?

Getting the mix right. Arteta has built an energetic, technically brilliant young squad but they still lack a winning mentality and that is only likely to come with experience. A couple of older heads might be needed as well as the exciting youngsters.