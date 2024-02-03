Arsenal are now in a strong position to attack the summer transfer window after a quiet January, and journalist Dean Jones has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the positions they are likely to target at the end of the season.

The Gunners enjoyed a busy summer transfer window at the beginning of the campaign, bringing in Kai Havertz, David Raya, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice. Their hefty spending meant that the winter window was a quiet one, and it's no surprise considering it's difficult to find good value deals in the January market. With the Premier League's profit and sustainability hampering clubs in England at the moment, it's important to limit your spending at times.

A large portion of the fanbase was hoping to see a new striker arrive through the door in the winter. However, finding a player capable of making a major impact for a reasonable price is difficult, with clubs unwilling to offload their key stars in the middle of the season.

A quiet January for the Gunners

As mentioned, many Arsenal fans were hoping to see a new centre-forward arrive through the door in January. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled for consistency this term, while Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka aren't hitting the numbers we saw them produce last season.

Arsenal forwards - 23/24 attacking output Player Goals Assists Shots per game Bukayo Saka 7 7 2.7 Eddie Nketiah 5 2 1.6 Gabriel Jesus 4 3 2.4 Gabriel Martinelli 4 2 1.8 Leandro Trossard 4 1 1.6 Martin Odegaard 4 3 2.3 All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 02/02/24

It might have come as a surprise to the footballing world that Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team didn't dip into the market before the deadline, especially after the Spanish manager made some comments about the lack of depth he has in his squad...

"We have one of the thinnest squads in the League, that's for sure. And when you talk about the numbers, especially in certain areas, we are really thin."

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed to GIVEMESPORT during the window that Financial Fair Play regulations were creating some minor issues for the north London club, meaning their lack of spending was slightly forced. In the final days of January, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners made the decision not to bring in a new addition and they have a shortlist of targets who were always more likely to be available in the summer.

As a result, we could see Arsenal go all out in the summer after keeping their transfer budget untouched. Although it might hamper their chances of securing the Premier League title this season, Edu Gaspar and Arteta need to think about the long term.

Dean Jones - Arsenal in a strong position

Jones has suggested that Arsenal are now in a really strong position heading into the summer transfer window and they will be able to make all the signings they need to improve their squad. The journalist adds that a striker and a central midfielder could be brought to the club after they didn't panic in the winter market. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"The good thing for Arsenal fans is that because they haven't panicked, because they haven't done any business, they're in a really strong position now for the summer. They will be able to really make the signings that are needed. So you want a striker, you want another central midfielder, you want to more depth in that squad. It's going to be coming."

Arteta could target a full-back

Although securing the signature of a new striker due to their lack of consistency in front of goal and a midfielder with Thomas Partey struggling for fitness might seem like the priority, the Gunners could be looking to reinforce their defence when the summer transfer window opens later in the year. Italian journalist Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that in the final weeks of the January window, Arsenal were looking to bring in a new full-back.

However, the north London outfit failed to get a deal over the line. Timber has spent a large portion of the season out with injury after suffering a knee problem on the opening day of the season, while Takehiro Tomiyasu has been at the Asia Cup with Japan. Once again, the Gunners didn't panic, and it could now be a busy summer in terms of incoming.