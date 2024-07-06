Highlights Arsenal may sell Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah to balance the budget for potential big signings.

In 2023-24 Arsenal narrowly fell short in the title race once again. However, despite the disappointment, the club have made tremendous strides on the pitch under Mikel Arteta, with the feeling that the Gunners are just a few pieces away from a Premier League title. The feeling around Arsenal is that a marquee centre-forward is what's needed. Arteta will look to evolve his side as he has done over the last few years, allowing big players to leave. Sales will be necessary this summer to avoid PSR from becoming an issue, especially if significant moves are planned.

With these factors in mind, GIVEMESPORT have looked at who might leave the Emirates this summer, including three homegrown players and a former Manchester City stars and targets the club may look to sign such as a centre forward from Sporting Lisbon or a Dutchman impressing at Euro 2024.

Sales

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah

After arriving in the summer of 2022, Oleksandr Zinchenko quickly established himself as Arsenal's first-choice left-back. His impressive displays and tactical ability to invert the infield gave the Gunners a new dimension. Since the arrival of Pole Jakub Kiwior, Zinchenko's playing time has taken a slight hit. Last summer, Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber, who, before his season-ending injury, seemed an incredible player capable at left-back and is due to make his return soon, which may reduce the Ukranian's minutes further. The 27-year-old is undoubtedly a desired player and any sale would add significant funds to Arteta's summer budget.

Before the influx of talent over the last few windows, Arteta found his first stage of success at Arsenal with several of the club's youth products. Bukayo Saka broke through and blossomed, all the while his fellow academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe's career as a Gunner diminished. Smith Rowe undoubtedly needs a move this summer to regain his form and get his career back on track. As an academy product, the 23-year-old would be sold for pure profit, making the player a tempting sale.

Attacking duo Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson could join Smith Rowe in pure profit sales. Nelson has always been a fringe player at Arsenal; however, Nketiah has enjoyed long stints in the team. The arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz over the last two summers has disrupted both his playing time and development. With a centre-forward on Arteta's summer wishlist, Nketiah's chances at Arsenal are fading by the minute, making a sale wise for both parties.

Eddie Nketiah's 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 37 Goals 6 Assists 3 Progressive Carries Per 90 Minutes 1.91 Touches in Attacking Penalty Box Per 90 Minutes 6.70

Signings

Ferdi Kadioglu, Xavi Simons, Pedro Neto, Viktor Gyokeres

With Zinchenko theoretically following Cedric Soares out of the exit door, holes in Arsenal's defence on both flanks need plugging. The Sun reported that Arsenal had submitted a £17 million bid for Fenerbahçe's Ferdi Kadioglu. The Turkish full-back, comfortable at both left and right back, has shone for his nation at Euro 2024. Despite the Super Lig and Premier League contrasting in quality, Kadioglu edges Zinchenko in attacking and defensive stats. Arsenal usually recruit young players and, with the Turk being three years younger than the Ukrainian, it makes the move slightly more probable.

Zinchenko vs Kadioglu: 2023/24 League Statistics Oleksandr Zinchenko Ferdi Kadioglu Appearances 27 37 Interceptions per 90 0.7 0.9 Tackles per 90 1.9 2 Ground duels won per 90 2.4 (60%) 5.2 (61.7%) Crosses per 90 0.2 (16.7%) 0.6 (35.3%) Big Chances Created 5 10

From one Euro 2024 star to another, Dutchman Xavi Simons would be seen as a definite upgrade to Smith Rowe. The 21-year-old has been dubbed a wonder kid since his promising days at Barcelona's La Masia. Though a move would be ambitious, the skillful and versatile player is said to be keen on another loan move, so Arsenal may dive into the loan market as they did initially for their skipper, Martin Odegaard. His world-class potential and oozing confidence may add the little bit of extra quality Arsenal need to win the title.

The sale of academy-graduate Nelson would leave little back-up for star man Saka, so an option in the same position would be ideal. One player the Gunners have been linked to is Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, Pedro Neto, who, despite an injury hit 2023-24, impressed with two goals and nine assists. With Neto being left-footed, possessing a remarkable turn of pace and dribbling ability, his strengths mirror Saka's as well as offering competition on the left wing.

Finally there is the striker position. If Nketiah were to leave Arsenal, a spot would open up in the frontline. One name that has been linked to the title challengers is Viktor Gyokeres. The Sporting Lisbon striker scored 43 goals in 50 appearances last season, proving his clinical ability. With strength, speed, and power being huge aspects of Swede's game, he would be a valuable addition to Arteta's armoury.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBREF and SofaScore. Correct as of 03/07/24