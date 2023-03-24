Arsenal star Martin Ødegaard could surpass what Mesut Özil accomplished during his time at the Emirates, believes Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The attacking midfielder has been in excellent form for the Gunners this season and could captain them to their first Premier League title in 19 years.

Arsenal news — Mesut Özil

Özil, who spent eight years in north London, recently announced his retirement from professional football.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the former Arsenal and Real Madrid player said: "It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs – Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, Başakşehir and the coaches who supported me, plus teammates who have become friends.

"Special thanks must go to my family members and my closest friends. They have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support, through the good times and the bad."

Özil won four FA Cups and two Community Shields during his time at Arsenal.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Martin Ødegaard, Mesut Özil, and Arsenal?

Taylor thinks Ødegaard can trump Özil's success at the Emirates.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "In terms of Özil, although he will be remembered for the way things ended at Arsenal, he did win four FA Cups, which is quite impressive.

"I do think he was one of those sort of, not iconic, but standout players of the Wenger era, especially of the Emirates era with the likes of [Alexis] Sánchez and Santi Cazorla. He's in that kind of category. I think this is a new era now at Arsenal and I think Ødegaard is probably going to surpass Özil if he stays with the club."

How good has Martin Ødegaard been for Arsenal this season?

He's been exceptional. The Gunners bought him from Real Madrid for £30m in 2021, according to BBC Sport, and that now looks like an absolute bargain.

As per WhoScored, the Norway international has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 27 league appearances this term. His average of 2.3 key passes per game is also the highest in Mikel Arteta's squad.

Still just 24 years of age, Ødegaard also has time to develop into an even better attacking midfielder.

Winning four FA Cups is obviously a great achievement, but if Ødegaard can help lead Arsenal to a Premier League title, then he'll surely have an Arsenal legacy greater than that of Özil's.