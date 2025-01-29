Hello everyone, Fabrizio Romano here! Welcome to the latest edition of my newsletter for GIVEMESPORT. I've today covered updates on Manchester United's business after securing the signing of Patrick Dorgu, Arsenal's pursuit of a new striker, and the future of highly-rated youngster Sverre Nypan.

Are Arsenal Making Progress In Their Efforts to Sign a Striker?

They're working on options, for sure. I don't want to put random names now with few days to go, but for sure Arsenal are on it in terms of contacts and talks. I expect things to happen.

Who is Leading the Race to Sign Sverre Nypan?

It's not about leading as it's just the player who has to decide. Manchester City-Girona, Arsenal and one more club have shown their projects and presented their proposals. We will see what he decides!

Will Man Utd Sign a Forward After Completing Dorgu Deal?

Priority is to formally complete Patrick Dorgu deal in the next 24/48h. Then more signings depend on outgoings, let's see what happens with Alejandro Garnacho and/or Marcus Rashford.

