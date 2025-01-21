Arsenal have Norwegian youngster Sverre Nypan on their radar, while a host of other big clubs are taking a look at him, according to journalist Charles Watts.

Although reports from Norway last week indicated that the Gunners are currently ahead in the race to sign the 18-year-old Rosenborg midfielder, they may still encounter strong competition for his signature after the season.

According to Watts, Nypan, described as an 'elite' talent, would be an exciting addition to Arsenal’s midfield and remains a player of interest, though multiple clubs across Europe are monitoring his development.

Premier League sides, including Manchester United, have also been linked with Nypan, who has been dubbed ‘the next Martin Odegaard’, in recent months.

Arsenal Keen on Sverre Nypan

Among European clubs interested

According to Watts, Nypan would be an exciting addition at the Emirates if Arsenal can finalise a deal and fend off European rivals:

“Sverre Nypan is a player who has been on the radar of almost every top club in Europe over the past year or so. “Arsenal are one of those clubs, with some reports from Norway suggesting they are even in pole position to land him. “I can’t confirm if that is the case right now, but he is a player of interest and it would be an exciting addition, should they get a deal over the line.”

In the 2024 season at Rosenborg, Nypan impressed with consistent performances, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

The 18-year-old is reportedly valued at £10m by the Norwegian club, a fee that would appeal to many European sides, including Arsenal.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will step up their pursuit of Nypan as soon as January, considering their current priority is securing a new forward before the transfer deadline on 3 February.

Injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have depleted Mikel Arteta’s frontline in recent weeks and forced Arsenal to explore options in the winter market, with movements expected in the final two weeks of the window.

Sverre Nypan's Rosenborg Stats (2024) Games 33 Goals 8 Assists 10 Minutes played 2,447

