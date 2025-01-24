Summary Sverre Nypan is a talented young player attracting Premier League interest due to his impressive performances in the Norwegian top-flight.

Nypan showcased his abilities by being Rosenborg's youngest player to feature in a league match and contributing offensively, predominantly as a left-sided central midfielder.

Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, are interested in Nypan, but no bids have been made yet.

Sverre Nypan is one of the most talented young players in European football currently. The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract in January 2022 and has since played over 70 matches in all competitions for Rosenborg BK in the Norwegian top-flight.

Nypan's exciting performances as an attacking midfielder in the Eliteserien have led to him being linked with a number of Premier League clubs, most notably Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. It is believed that the young Norwegian has a release clause in his contract that is estimated to be around £10 million. Whether an English club will make a formal bid for Nypan in the January transfer window remains to be seen. Here is everything you need to know about the Norwegian wonderkid, attracting Premier League interest.

Career

Nypan was born on 19th December 2006 in Trondheim. He joined local team Nardo FK at the age of five and spent time there until 2020. When he was 14, he scored 45 goals in 17 games for Nardo FK, which led to Rosenborg scouting Nypan and signing him to play for the club's youth teams in 2020.

It took until November 2022 for Nypan to make his first senior appearance for Rosenborg. At the age of 15 years and 322 days old, he played 90 minutes in a 4-2 victory against Jerv - becoming the youngest player in Rosenborg's history to play a league match for the club. Six months later, he notched his first goal for the Norwegian outfit against Bodo Glimt at the age of 16 years and 145 days.

In the last two Eliteserien campaigns, Nypan has played 51 matches for Rosenborg, establishing himself as a regular in their team. As a result, he signed a new contract in September 2023, which is set to expire in 2026. It is understood that the buying club would have to pay somewhere in the region of £10 million to force Rosenborg to sell their 18-year-old wonderkid in the January transfer window.

Position and Style of Play

Nypan predominantly played as a left-sided eight - Alfred Johansson's preferred 4-3-3 shape during the 2024 Eliteserien. In 28 league matches, 22 of these were as a central midfielder, with three as a number 10 and the other three as a false nine. The 18-year-old likes to operate in the spaces between the opposition midfield and defence.

One of his key strengths is dribbling past defenders in tight spaces, which is highlighted by the fact he registered 1.66 successful dribbles per 90 last season. This ratio placed Nypan in the top eight percentile in the Norwegian top-flight. He was also able to create a large volume of chances, creating 1.62 per game, which put him in the top 20 percentile. His consistent attacking output statistically was reflected in his goal contribution numbers, as he scored eight and registered seven assists in the league.

His shot map in the 2024 Eliteserien highlights his ability to trouble goalkeepers with both his left and right foot. In fact, of his 56 shots last season, 27 were with his right foot and 24 were with his left foot. Seven of his eight goals came from inside the box, with one outside. His xG of 8.31 also shows that he neither underperformed nor overperformed in terms of his goal output for Rosenborg.

Sverre Nypan Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Rosenborg YL 2 0 0 Rosenborg II 11 2 0 Rosenborg 60 13 11

Premier League Transfer Interest

As already mentioned, Nypan's contract is set to expire at the end of 2026 after renewing his deal with Rosenborg in September 2023. Arsenal are one of the Premier League clubs who want to sign the 'elite' talent - no surprise given that the teenager has also been dubbed the new Martin Odegaard. The Gunners have suffered injuries to key attacking players in the last couple of months, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus set for long spells on the sidelines. Mikel Arteta's side are considered to be one of the frontrunners for the signature of Nypan, with only two weeks of the transfer window left, and interim sporting director Jason Ayto could make a huge impact by landing the teen's signing.

United are also one of the leading contenders for the Norwegian wonderkid's signature. GMS sources revealed on 15th January that the midfielder was "waiting for a dream offer" from the Red Devils, having previously expressed his desire to play at Old Trafford. It would fit United's change in recruitment strategy in the January market, following the nearly completed signing of 17-year-old left-back Diego Leon and the targeting of Red Bull Salzburg's Dorgeles Nene, who is 22. They are looking to sign some of the world's emerging wonderkids, including Nypan, who has been extensively scouted by clubs across Europe.

Chelsea have also expressed interest in signing the 18-year-old but none of the aforementioned Premier League clubs have made a bid for Nypan yet. Nypan is carefully considering his next move and is reportedly keen on joining a club where he will be given sufficient game time, according to GMS sources.