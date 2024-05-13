Highlights Arsenal will '100%' sign a new back-up goalkeeper this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to re-sign Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus.

Fabrizio Romano says the Polish stopper is yet to decide his future with his contract expiring.

With Aaron Ramsdale’s future in doubt, Arsenal are looking for a new backup goalkeeper as a familiar name could make his return to the Emirates this summer, Fabrizio Romano says. The Gunners reportedly eye Juventus’ goalie Wojciech Szczesny, who played for the club from 2009 to 2017.

Szczesny turned 34 in April and could be brought in as a replacement for Ramsdale, who lost his starting spot this season as manager Mikel Arteta prefers David Raya in goal.

Ramsdale made just 11 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season, conceding 12 goals and keeping one clean sheet.

The Englishman demonstrated a lack of confidence with the ball last season, leading Arsenal to bring in a replacement who could suit Arteta’s style of play last summer.

With Raya between the posts, the club still maintains a Premier League title challenge heading into the final week of the season.

Arsenal Target Szczesny Yet to Decide Future

Romano, writing in his Daily Column, says that Arsenal are in the market for a goalkeeper should Ramsdale depart for more playing time:

“With Aaron Ramsdale’s future in doubt, Arsenal will also 100% bring in a new backup goalkeeper this summer. “One name being mentioned is the former Gunners goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but my understanding is that Szczesny has not clarified his situation with Juventus at this stage. “Juventus like Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio but nothing is decided yet, so also for Szczesny, it’s all quiet so far.”

A move away from the Emirates could help Ramsdale become England’s first-choice goalkeeper too, as the Three Lions will have a new manager after the Euros. The Arsenal keeper has only four caps for England so far, as manager Gareth Southgate has preferred Jordan Pickford in goal for the last few years.

Meanwhile, Szczesny’s contract with Juventus expires next summer. This season, the Polish goalkeeper has made 34 appearances in Serie A and kept 15 clean sheets as Juventus came back to the top four in the league after a poor performance last season.

Arsenal Want a New Striker too

Arsenal are also in the market for a new striker as Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT. While scoring has not been an issue this season, the team still lacks a proven goal threat in attack. Both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to impress Arteta this season, and at times midfielder Kai Havertz was even deployed as a number nine in multiple games.

Recently, Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, as former club midfielder Ray Parlour has encouraged Arsenal to pursue a summer move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

The Jesus and Nketiah duo have accumulated only nine goals this Premier League campaign, and Arsenal have still managed to stay in the title fight until the last week of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-05-24.